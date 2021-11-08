Jurassic World: Dominion Director Reveals The Movie Is Finished

Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion was one of the first major Hollywood productions to resume shooting after the entire industry was rattled by the pandemic, and the rigorous health and safety protocols added several million dollars onto what was already a hefty budget.

Principal photography wrapped towards the end of last year, but as you’d expect, there’s a great deal of post-production work involved in bringing an expansive sci-fi action fantasy movie with horror elements that features dinosaurs roaming the planet to life.

But, as Ian Malcolm famously said in the classic original: Life …uh…. finds a way. Based on his recent Twitter post, Trevorrow can now put his feet up and relax for at least a little while, after he confirmed that Jurassic World: Dominion is locked, loaded and almost ready to go.

Last night we put the last bit of reverb on the last roar. Thanks to Al Nelson, Gwen Whittle, Pete Horner, Chris Boyes and everyone at Skywalker Sound for putting so much heart and soul into our mix for #JurassicWorldDominion. It is alive. pic.twitter.com/XBQCwEzIfz — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) November 7, 2021

The sixth installment in the prehistoric franchise isn’t releasing until June 2022, so there’s no doubt going to be some tinkering between now and then. Chris Pratt said Jurassic World: Dominion would be the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park universe, which is a bold and very lofty claim, but one that the creative team have no reason not to aim for given the massive success of the previous two entries in the series.