Jurassic World: Dominion Star Says The Film Will Be Exhilarating

Jurassic World: Dominion was already knee-deep into production when the pandemic hit, forcing filming on the dino-sized threequel (or is it sixquel?) to come to an indefinite halt. Colin Trevorrow’s movie is gearing up to start shooting again soon, though, making it the first major picture to do so in the UK post-quarantine. And in advance of heading back to shoot sometime later this summer, star Bryce Dallas Howard has given a brief tease at the excitement to come.

While speaking to Collider, Howard recalled the “exhilarating” experience of reading the script for Dominion for the first time. She obviously doesn’t get into the plot details, but the actress says part of the thrill is reuniting with her Jurassic friends to work on the project.

“It was so exhilarating reading it,” Howard said. “My husband got to read it too, Colin was like ‘Yeah, you and Seth [Gabel] can read it’ and we were like ‘Rraaaggh!!’ just the whole time flipping out. That was exhilarating because we are all so excited to come back together.”

There are two things we know for sure about Dominion. One is that it’s going to follow on from the shock ending of Fallen Kingdom, which saw dinosaurs released into the wild. And two is that it’s set to feature the return of the original Jurassic Park trio, the first time they’ve all been in the same movie since 1993. That’s Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Satler) and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm).

You might think this sounds like a grand finale for the franchise, then, but producer Frank Marshall says it’s not. He’s maintained that Dominion is more of a new beginning for the brand, leading to various spinoffs. Including a live-action TV series. Meanwhile, animated series Camp Cretaceous is also coming soon to Netflix.

Jurassic World: Dominion is still scheduled to roar into theaters on June 11th, 2021, though it wouldn’t be a surprise if Universal ultimately decides to delay it a smidge. As always, watch this space for more.