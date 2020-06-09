Watch: Jurassic World: Dominion Fan Trailer Teases Dinos Out In The Wild

Two summers ago, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom turned the pre-historic franchise on its head by ending with the dinosaurs released into the wild. Next year’s Jurassic World: Dominion will pick up where that movie left off and see Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing and friends living in a new world where dinos run free. As filming is only partially completed, we’ve yet to receive any footage from the pic, but this cool new concept trailer gives us a taste of what to expect.

As per Smasher, the 75-second preview mixes in clips from Fallen Kingdom and the short film Battle at Big Rock to tease “the new normal” of a world where dinosaurs are starting to reclaim control. Owen and Claire may be in over their heads, but thankfully they’ve got some help in the form of folks who have history with the genetically-engineered creatures. Including Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm, here depicted via footage from Independence Day: Resurgence.

Though they’re not featured in this trailer, don’t forget that Sam Neill and Laura Dern will also be back as Alan Grant and Ellie Satler, bringing together the original leads of the series for the first time since 1993’s Jurassic Park. Everything’s set to end the World trilogy on a high, then. Not that this is being seen as a grand conclusion to the saga, though. Producer Frank Marshall recently stated that it’s actually being considered as the start of a new era. Clearly, the intention is to use the new status quo to generate multiple spinoffs – including incoming animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Director Colin Trevorrow is returning to helm Jurassic World: Dominion and he was a month into the shoot before the pandemic forced production to close for the time being back in March. At present, however, the movie is sticking with its planned release date in June 2021.