Jurassic World: Dominion Star Says It’s The Best One Yet

We’re looking forward to seeing Sam Neill return to the Jurassic Park franchise with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, where he’ll be joined by original movie cast members Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Neill has recently clarified that his role in Dominion will be more than just a cameo as well, and that there’ll be plenty of scares in the new picture. Now, the actor has seemingly revealed that he’s joining up with the delayed production and that Dominion will be the “best yet” in the franchise.

Speaking on Twitter, Neill shared a photo of himself as Alan Grant and had this to say about getting ready for his return as the character:

Hold onto your hats- gettin' my old one back on this week , and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet .Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya. With @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @prattprattpratt #JeffGoldblum @colintrevorrow I'm obviously a little more …grizzled now.. pic.twitter.com/zYtG5uadB2 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) August 2, 2020

Neill has been pretty enthusiastic throughout the build-up to Dominion, which will close off the new trilogy begun with Jurassic World, albeit without ending the series as a whole. For those not aware, the last film concluded with dinosaurs being released into the mainland US, which will presumably cause some carnage and bring Neill’s Grant back into the fold.

Jurassic World: Dominion has been one of the first productions to get back underway in the UK after the initial stages of the COVID-19 lockdown, with Universal having had to deny that members of the crew had tested positive for the virus. Of course, Neill, Dern and Goldblum are being joined by the more recent stars of the franchise, including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, with the film marking the first time since 1993 that all three original lead actors have appeared together in the series.

Pending any further delays to production, Jurassic World: Dominion should be arriving in theaters on June 11th, 2021, with an animated show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous currently planned for a September 18th, 2020 Netflix release. We’ll be following all the news on Jurassic World: Dominion, which should hopefully include a sight of Neill, Dern, and Goldblum sharing a screen again as their characters, closely, so watch this space for updates.