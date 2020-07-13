Jurassic World: Dominion Star Promises There Will Be Screaming

Remember in The Lost World: Jurassic Park when Dr. Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) mocks his fellow humans for admiring the dinosaurs when he jokingly warns them that eventually there’s running and screaming? Well, Sam Neil is promising the same thing in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.

The actor and star of the original film recently assured fans that his role, as well as Goldblum and Laura Dern’s, would in fact be significant and not just a cameo and his latest tease for the masses is that they can expect the same amount of scares as before.

“I can’t give anything away, but a real-life dinosaur is a compelling thing to someone who has devoted his life to them. There will be screaming. We know this.”

We would expect nothing less, of course. The end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom set up quite the cliffhanger as well as an epic third chapter in the new trilogy. The plot was always a bit of a stretch in Jurassic Park movies because they constantly need an excuse for humans to visit these dino-infested islands, but now they’ve come to America and who knows how bad it’s going to get. All thanks to a dumb little girl who’s in fact a clone. Remember that subplot in the last movie?

Knowing the original cast is coming back certainly puts my mind at ease a little and Neil is looking forward to audiences seeing the film, even if nothing else than as an escape from everything going on in the world today.

“If I do cheer up two or three distressed souls, that’s a good thing,” Neil observed. “I’ve been on Twitter for a few years, but it has become so toxic. I have firm views on all the things that people shout at each other about, but we really don’t need someone else shouting. It’s quite good for someone to say: ‘Listen, we’ll get through this, it’ll be all right.’ And I’ve been astonished at the response. People saying, ‘Thanks for making me laugh today, it’s been bloody grim at my place.’ I’m happy to make a fool of myself if it helps.”

Production on Jurassic World: Dominion was shut down very early due to COVID-19. It’s since resumed but last week was said to have been halted again. Universal has denied that production was shut down though and that three crew members had tested positive for the virus. In a statement released by the studio, they said those rumors are completely false and that they were back up and running. For how long, though, remains to be seen.