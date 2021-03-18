JusticeForJohnnyDepp Trends On Twitter Amid Libel Case Appeal

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp has become a pretty regular trending topic on Twitter over the past few months, as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s loyal fans continually campaign for Johnny Depp‘s reputation to be restored amid his ex-wife Amber Heard’s claims of domestic abuse, which the star disputes. The specific reason for why the hashtag is trending today, though, is because folks are throwing their support behind Depp as he reaches a key juncture in his legal battles with Heard.

Last year, he took out a libel case against British tabloid The Sun for labelling him a “wife beater.” However, the ultimate verdict was not what he was hoping for and the judge decreed that the offending description was “substantially true,” ruling in favor of Heard’s team’s evidence. This Thursday, though, Depp’s lawyers appeared before the UK Court of Appeal to argue for a retrial, on the grounds that Heard lied about a major point in the first case.

Previously, the actress stated in court that she had donated the $7 million she received in her divorce settlement from Depp to charitable causes, using this as evidence that she was not a “gold digger,” as her ex-husband claimed. However, Depp’s team has now revealed that the Aquaman star has only given away a small percentage of the lump sum and accused Heard of telling a “calculated and manipulative lie, designed to achieve a potent favorable impression from the outset.”

Johnny Depp Poses Behind Bars To Accept An Award 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Heard’s reps admit that the donation is “delayed,” and they blame Depp’s legal actions against his ex, which have cost her millions of dollars, for the hold-up. The three-hour hearing was held today, but the judge will not make his decision until a later date. In the meantime, Depp’s fans are making their voices heard online via the #JusticeForJohnnyDepp hashtag, and are calling for the UK High Court to rethink their verdict in his favor.

The original ruling cost Johnny Depp his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movies. Meanwhile, Amber Heard continues to be a key player in the DCEU. Ironically, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – which she features in – hit HBO Max this very day.