Justice League 2 And 3 Reportedly Back On The Table At WB

Not to sound overly pessimistic, but through the entirety of the discourse surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League, nobody seems to be entertaining the idea that it might suck.

After all, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice proved to be pretty polarizing among critics and audiences for a number of reasons, while Snyder’s entire filmography has yet to come close to anything that approaches greatness. He’s made good movies, average ones and a stinker or two, but none of his efforts from behind the camera have won universal acclaim as of yet.

While everyone’s got their fingers crossed that Justice League 2.0 will deliver the goods, and hopefully it does, it’s by no means guaranteed. That being said, if you peruse the rumor mill, you’d be forgiven for thinking that a sequel is set to be announced the day after the Snyder Cut premieres on HBO Max and instantly leads to a huge uptick in subscriber numbers, winning rave reviews from all corners in the process.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In fact, insider Grace Randolph is now claiming that since the early buzz for Zack Snyder’s Justice League is so good, second and third installments are back on the table at Warner Bros. Of course, the man himself has admitted on more than one occasion recently that neither he nor the studio have any plans for further adventures, but as we all know, money talks the loudest in Hollywood.

Just to reiterate: I’m hearing exciting things from multiple sources re #SnyderCut – JL2 & 3 might now be possible – some suits want Zack Snyder to direct #WonderWoman 3, which I think is an excellent idea The hype is real… 🔥

Don’t let up now pic.twitter.com/rzCGoFHn8W — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 11, 2021

Let’s just see how the Snyder Cut lands before jumping too far ahead into the future, though, especially when the DCEU has been refining its approach ever since the tortured shoot of Justice League initially wrapped with Joss Whedon at the helm. After all, the company has already funnelled half a billion dollars into the project from start to finish, and it would take roughly the same amount again to create another two installments, which would be as risky a venture as it is expensive.