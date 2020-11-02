Ben Affleck Rumored To Be Returning For Justice League Sequel

Against all the odds, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally releasing next year, but DC fans are still waiting to find out whether this will be followed up with a sequel, allowing the director to continue the big plans he had for a grand confrontation between the heroes and Darkseid. Officially, we don’t know either way just yet, but a new report reveals that yes, another outing is in development over at HBO Max.

Small Screen is claiming that multiple sources have told them that Justice League 2 has now been given the go ahead by Warner Bros. and Snyder is said to be working on the script with screenwriter Chris Terrio. What’s more, the outlet states that these same sources have also informed them that Ben Affleck has already agreed to return as Batman. Meanwhile, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher are all said to be in talks.

As with the incoming Snyder Cut of the 2017 film, the sequel will be split into four chunks, according to Small Screen. Apparently, WB is viewing these productions as “event TV shows” with the aim for them to be “the new Game of Thrones.” The outlet admits that this is a surprising decision seeing as these movies are incredibly expensive to make and are budgeted like theatrically released blockbusters, but that’s what they’ve heard.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery

They also say that their intel points to a run in cinemas potentially happening later down the line, which would help boost earnings, though the studio is mostly perceiving Justice League 2 as “event streaming.” That said, this dual release strategy could become the norm going forward.

There’s a lot to digest in Small Screen’s report, and if it turns out to be accurate, it would make many DC fans happy. It seems logical, though, that we won’t get any official announcement on a sequel until Zack Snyder’s Justice League has arrived on HBO Max next year and proven to be a hit.