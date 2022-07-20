‘Justice League’ fans back Ray Fisher in his battle with Rolling Stone

We’re now five years on from the theatrical release of Justice League, and the drama surrounding the movie still hasn’t dissipated.

One of the most fiercely contested aspects is Warner Bros.’ treatment of Cyborg actor Ray Fisher. Zack Snyder wanted to put an African American superhero in the spotlight, so wrote the plot around the star’s Victor Stone, shot extensive scenes showing his backstory, and provided a bunch of character development with sequel potential.

Then Joss Whedon rolled into town, agreeing with WB’s Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada that Cyborg’s role should be minimized, cut most of his scenes, and seem to have been most concerned with getting Fisher to say “booyah”. It’s a pretty scummy tale, and Fisher has been a fixture on social media calling out Whedon, Johns, and Hamada by saying “accountability > entertainment”.

The issue has reared its head again after Rolling Stone‘s hit piece on Justice League, which paints Zack Snyder as “Lex Luthor”, indicating he manipulated Fisher’s anger, and that he nefariously tricked the studio into funding his cut using a bot army.

One aspect that seems to have particularly annoyed Fisher was the article saying he “declined to comment” (which has now been amended to “Fisher’s reps did not respond”). Fisher has his own take on this, and fans are right behind him:

Nice try, but you cropped out the part of those emails where @TatianaSiegel27 switched deadlines on my team



Trying to spin half-furnished emails into a “gotcha” will get you nowhere @NoahShachtman @RollingStone please rein in your employees. This is embarrassing and amateurish https://t.co/sJvlah7DsE pic.twitter.com/0Xbhq6vSF4 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 19, 2022

Warner Bros. and Rolling Stone clearly aren’t coming out of this looking good:

Furthermore..

Would any comment from @ray8fisher have actually made you write a more honest piece? I don't think it would have. You're in the business of clicks and a decent person trying to expose wrongdoings in a major studio isn't as flashy to you.

A>E — Aaron S Bailey 🚀⚡ (@AaronBaileyArt) July 19, 2022

Others have problems with Rolling Stone‘s insinuations:

THIS! At least say he couldn’t be reached? This makes it sound like “he made the conscious decision to not comment”, which is obv not true — Zack (@Splats_TTV) July 19, 2022

Is this just annoyance that Zack Snyder’s Justice League continues to sell well?

And why are they so focused on tearing down Zack and Ray so much? They just come off as butthurt at this point that the Snyder cut was the success it was — Superman’s Mustache (@Supes_Stache) July 19, 2022

There’s also the rather pointed observation that taking the side of a major corporation against an individual accusing them of racism (and then saying he’s been manipulated into thinking that way by a white man) is not a good look.

I'm not even a Snyder cut fan but I find the recent Rolling Stones article's implication that Ray Fisher's account of racism on the Whedon set was a ploy in service of the Snyder cut to be, to put it mildly, a little scummy — kivan (@KivanBay) July 20, 2022

Fortunately, Ray Fisher will soon be making a long-awaited comeback soon. Snyder has cast him in upcoming Netflix space opera Rebel Moon, his first feature-length movie since Justice League. That’s expected to land on the service sometime in 2023, and will be just the first half of a two-part intergalactic epic.