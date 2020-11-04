Justice League Vs. Suicide Squad Movie Reportedly Back On The Table

Suicide Squad and Justice League were released just fifteen months apart between August 2016 and November 2017, but both teams will be returning to our screens next year looking completely unrecognizable from the last time we saw them. As well as the projects focusing on an ensemble of DC characters, each one was beset by a series of major production issues that heavily compromised the final product and directly caused the shared sense of disappointment that greeted them.

Warner Bros. will be hoping that things go much better the second time around, and based on what we’ve seen so far, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is already shaping up to be a vastly superior effort, with the filmmaker admitting that he was given the full creative freedom never afforded to predecessor David Ayer.

On the Justice League front, Zack Snyder is currently helming reshoots that have added several big names to the cast, and the four-part miniseries arriving on HBO Max next year will look to banish the memories of Joss Whedon’s contentious time at the helm both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

The Suicide Squad Gallery 1 of 30

Click to skip

























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At one stage, there were rumors making the rounds about a potential Justice League vs. Suicide Squad movie contingent on the success of both individual blockbusters, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck would return as Batman in The Flash weeks before it was confirmed – that the idea is very much back on the table, with the studio actively discussing it now.

If The Suicide Squad and the Snyder Cut of Justice League perform as well as WB are expecting, then the rejuvenated DCEU could look to build to an epic face-off between the franchise’s two marquee teams, in what has the potential to be something truly special if handled correctly or an absolute mess if it gets botched.