Justice League’s Secret Cameo Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Yesterday brought an avalanche of Justice League news thanks to Vanity Fair’s deep-dive article into the exhaustive process that began with Zack Snyder calling action in April 2016 and ends with the release of the HBO Max exclusive four-hour superhero epic in March 2021.

There were new images revealed of Jared Leto’s Joker wearing a crown of thorns, along with fresh looks at Ben Affleck’s Batman and Amber Heard’s Mera, while one Warner Bros. executive wisely decided to retain anonymity after deriding Joss Whedon’s theatrical cut as a piece of sh*t.

However, the news that most fans instantly and most curiously cottoned onto was the description of a third act cameo that would blow people’s minds. This instantly set the internet ablaze with rumor and speculation, with Ryan Reynolds seemingly ruling himself out of the running as Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern in double quick time.

First Look At Snyder Cut's Martian Manhunter Revealed In Justice League Comic Book 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now, a new report claims that the secret cameo in question is none other than Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter, which is going to be viewed as a disappointment by a lot of folks given that we’ve known for literally months that the longtime League member was finally set to enter the fray after his excised subplot was added back into the Snyder Cut.

The majority of viewers who’ll check out the all-new Justice League as soon as it appears on the HBO Max homepage will be the same ones who’ve followed the ins and outs of the project for the last three years and change, meaning that Martian Manhunter isn’t even going to be a surprise, never mind a mind-blowing one. It’s great that Lennix is getting his time to shine as the CGI alien, but it’s also old news at this stage.