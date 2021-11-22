Kathleen Kennedy hints at ‘Star Wars’ returns for Sequel Trilogy characters

One of the major frustrations among the Star Wars fanbase is that the franchise is intent to continue relying on the past, largely because it doesn’t know how to approach the future.

The Sequel Trilogy was positively dripping in nostalgia, and while The Mandalorian got off to a solid start on Disney Plus, Season 2 doubled down on callbacks to past movies and references to things that have come before, while the first spinoff out of the gate happens to focus on Boba Fett, who debuted 45 years ago.

That isn’t to say we’re not hyped about The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, Lando, Andor and the rest, but there’s a glaring lack of freshness to the upcoming goings-on in a galaxy far, far away. Don’t expect that to change, though, after Kathleen Kennedy teased to Empire that some favorites from Episodes VII, XIII and IX could return.

“Certainly, those are not characters we’re going to forget. They will live on, and those are conversations that are going on with the creative team as well.”

Palpatine’s constant resurrections have proved that death is no obstacle to a recognizable name, so you’d expect that Daisy Ridley’s Rey, John Boyega’s Finn, Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron and Adam Drivers’ Kylo Ren would be top of the hypothetical wish-list. The only question is whether we need to see Star Wars keep returning to the well in perpetuity, especially when original projects like Rogue Squadron keep struggling to get off the ground.