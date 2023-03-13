Last night, actor Ke Huy Quan cemented his Hollywood comeback with his Best Supporting Actor win for Everything Everywhere All at Once. His speech was emotional, and, along the way, he revealed he had the backing of The Goonies.

For those who may not remember, the 51-year-old starred in the 1985 classic before stepping away from being in front of the camera due to a lack of opportunities for Asian performers. Recent success of films with all-Asian casts like Crazy Rich Asians inspired him to return to acting and he tells Deadline Hollywood in a new piece that pretty much anyone from the past has his back.

“My younger self would not know all the struggles that I went through to be here. He was just having the time of his life being a kid, being on a set, being on a pirate ship, going on a water slide. Right before this night started, Corey Feldman, one of my Goonies brothers, called. I was talking to Kerri Green, and of course tonight Jeff Cohen, who is my lawyer [and played Chunk], is here with me. He was in the audience. I owe all of them so much. Every single one of them is so happy. Sean [Astin] reached out, Josh [Brolin], Martha [Plimpton], and we are always bonded. We are family forever. Goonies never say die.”

Former Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-lead Harrison Ford is the same. He has said before Quan’s award he could not be happier for him and it looks like the “Quanissance” is set to continue with a number of interesting projects. In the time ahead, he will be in The Electric State on Netflix and will have roles in Loki and American Born Chinese over on Disney Plus as well. He is very happy and, above all, is grateful to his mother, whom he says is the reason why he has a better life in the United States today. Quan and his eight siblings did not have it easy, as they came from a refugee family after the Vietnam War concluded, and, without his mother’s sacrifices and the willingness to abandon the life she had, he would not have his Oscar now.