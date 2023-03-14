Keanu Reeves confirms appearance in highly anticipated ‘John Wick’ spin-off

Nearly four years after the thrilling cliffhanger at the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, we’re finally going to be catching up with Keanu Reeves’ ever-popular retired hitman in a little over a week’s time.

Before its release to the masses, attendees at SXSW were treated to a preview screening of John Wick: Chapter 4, and Reeves himself was in attendance for a Q&A following the film, during which he confirmed he will have a cameo appearance in the “Wick-verse” spinoff, Ballerina, Deadline reports.

Filming for the spinoff starring Ana De Armas as her character Rooney (first introduced in the John Wick threequel) started filming back in November last year in Prague (via The Prague Reporter). Reeves was rumored to be involved with the project at the time, but the star gave definitive confirmation during the SXSW Q&A.

#JohnWick Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves on what makes ‘John Wick’ great #SXSW 2023 pic.twitter.com/4ABbTi5ybb — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 14, 2023

Reeves and John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski also fielded questions from the audience about the decision to make a fourth John Wick film and dove into what makes the franchise stand out in a film industry that is saturated with action blockbusters.

Stahelski also recently offered up some details as to what the future looks like for the franchise, revealing that while there are plenty more stories to tell in the universe, they may not be arriving for a little while.

The excruciatingly long wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 is almost over, with the hotly anticipated sequel landing in theaters on March 24, 2023. In case you weren’t hyped enough, early reactions are suggesting it is one of the best action films of all time.