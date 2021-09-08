Keanu Reeves Fans Thinks He Looks Like John Wick In The Matrix: Resurrections

Keanu Reeves has been a recognizable presence in Hollywood for over 30 years, and during that time he hasn’t really changed up his look all that often. He may have evolved from the floppy-haired youth of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure to the buzz cut-sporting action hero of Speed before favoring a long hair and beard combination in his most recent batch of projects, but outside of those three motifs there hasn’t been much deviation.

Yesterday brought the first official look at The Matrix: Resurrections via a crop of new images and no less than 180,000 unique video clips, and it was about due. The latest installment in the sci-fi action franchise is coming to theaters in four months, and yesterday’s reveals were only the prelude to Thursday’s full-length trailer debut.

However, some fans have been quick to point out that Reeves’ Neo looks an awful lot like John Wick, almost as if they’re being played by the same actor or something.

lol John Wick was so pissed off he entered to Matrix in order to kill people. — Robert Jefferson (@comicsexplained) September 7, 2021

HOLY SHIT, THATS OBVIOUSLY A JOHN WICK CAMEO SINCE NEO IS GOING TO HAVE SHORT HAIR. MULTIVERSE CONFIRMED. pic.twitter.com/7pLfa9dnWz — Brenton (@dcuverse) September 7, 2021

First Images From The Matrix: Resurrections Reveal Old And New Faces 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

you could tell me this is a first look at john wick 4 and i’d believe you https://t.co/UMCDMnJR3L — cleo (@cleoofffilm) September 7, 2021

Holy shittt!!!! John Wick is in the #TheMatrixResurrections 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/r3yCTFkPGq — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) September 7, 2021

My dad has been convinced for a year that Matrix Resurrections and John Wick 4 are the same film.



This image only strengthens his claim. https://t.co/VSYqzDbzyn — Owen Likes Comics (@owenlikescomics) September 7, 2021

John Wick about to punch the Matrix after he finds out his dog wasn't real. pic.twitter.com/7xU4duAUaa — James Marsh *commissions open* (@Jamesotron) September 7, 2021

Set photos snapped during production on The Matrix: Resurrections showed Reeves sporting Neo’s shorter hairdo, so we’re going to be getting two distinctly different aesthetics from the leading man. An educated guess would lead us to believe that the much more hirsute John Anderson exists in the real world, while his shaved counterpart is part of the Matrix itself. Either way, we’ll have a much better idea tomorrow when the promo drops.