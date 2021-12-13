Keanu Reeves goes viral for mocking NFTs

The world loves Keanu Reeves for his regular demeanor, and now The Matrix Resurrections star is going viral once again online for mocking an increasingly popular new form of online investment.

For readers unaware, an NFT, or non-fungible token, is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data. Companies have been using them in marketing recently to make a splash with what they say are exclusive and premium items in the digital space, but NFTs themselves do not restrict copying or sharing of their underlying digital file. They instead provide proof of ownership, and as a result, several have been stolen just by right-clicking and downloading them.

“They are easily reproduced,” Reeves said with a laugh during an interview with The Verge.

About 100,000 NFTs costing $50 each were minted to promote the movie. Upon hearing the news, the acclaimed entertainer turned to co-interview subject and star Carrie-Anne Moss and jested about the two not being in them.

“They probably did other people,” he added.

Good for him for not being an actor who rushes to cash in on nonsense and milk people out of their money. Too often do public figures attempt to pedal questionable initiatives. Truly, Keanu Reeves is a good egg.

