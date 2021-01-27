Keanu Reeves Once Said Johnny Depp Was Better Looking Than Him

There are plenty of superficial similarities to be drawn between the careers of Johnny Depp and Keanu Reeves, and not just because they’ve shown incredible staying power to remain big names in Hollywood for 30 years, without even mentioning that Depp is only fifteen months older than the immortal action icon.

Both of them made their screen debuts in 1984 with Johnny appearing in A Nightmare on Elm Street and Keanu guesting on Canadian sitcom Hangin’ In. At the turn of the 1990s, their stars were firmly in the ascendancy, as the former’s first collaboration with Tim Burton in 1990’s Edward Scissorhands set a precedent for the eccentric weirdos that would soon become his stock in trade, while the latter had a banner 1991 after starring in popular sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, acclaimed drama My Own Private Idaho and action classic Point Break.

A resurfaced interview given by Reeves around that time now shows us that the beloved actor has always been a humble and self-effacing presence, as he brushed off the comparisons made between himself and Depp, even going so far as to say his counterpart was much better looking.

“Johnny Depp had another world happen to him, he got locked into that television series 21 Jump Street, and television is seen by more people than I’ll ever dream of. And Johnny Depp’s better looking than me.”

Both would eventually go on to comfortably rank among the highest-paid stars in the industry, with Reeves pocketing an estimated $114 million for the back to back Matrix sequels and Captain Jack Sparrow reportedly inflating Depp’s bank account by at least $300 million. Their paths have certainly divulged over the last several years, though, after Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts both cut ties with the fallen star due to his highly publicized personal troubles, leading many to speculate that his career is on a downward spiral.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves is still arguably the most universally popular name in Hollywood, with The Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4 on the horizon as he continues his recent resurgence.