Keanu Reeves Reportedly Eyed For DCEU’s Deathstroke

In an alternate version of our reality, not unlike the one that Warner Bros. are currently planning for their shared superhero universe, Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke is an integral part of the DCEU. Having debuted in Justice League‘s post-credits scene, the actor went on to play a major role in Zack Snyder’s Part II, and proved to be a formidable foe when he faced off against Ben Affleck in The Batman.

The popularity of the character saw Manganiello headline his own blockbuster, with the origin story by The Raid‘s Gareth Evans perfectly blending a martial arts movie with the tropes of the comic book genre, firmly establishing the Magic Mike star’s take on Slade Wilson as a fan favorite. Of course, the major drawback is that none of this actually happened.

Instead, the actor’s involvement in the DCEU effectively ended after Justice League, but he’s recently become the latest name that’s said to be suiting up once again to return for Zack Snyder’s reshoots, which could theoretically lead to a much more substantial role in the future, provided that the reception to the franchise’s all-star movie is better the second time around.

New Fan Art Imagines Ben Affleck's Batman Taking On Deathstroke

Despite all this, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the studio are eying Keanu Reeves as a potential second version of the character, with Deathstroke rumored to be back on the agenda as the DCEU focuses on an exciting new future driven by the concept of the multiverse. Richtman goes on to say that there’s still hopes of him coming back for the Constantine sequel that appears to have gained some traction as well, but it would appear that the studio just want Reeves to sign on, regardless of who the beloved star ends up playing.

Here’s exactly what the tipster had to share:

There is an interest in Keanu for Deathstroke. Doesn’t meant Joe [Manganiello] can’t come back or Keanu [do] another Constantine though since the Multiverse is now at play.

So, it seems that thanks to the multiverse, Keanu could theoretically take on both roles, and we might even have two Deathstrokes running around on the big screen. But tell us, what do you want to see happen with the character in the DCEU? As always, let us know down below.