Kevin Feige drops major ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ spoiler, becomes that which he hates

If there’s one person who hates Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers above all others, then it’s got to be Kevin Feige. The company’s chief creative officer bristles at the mere mention of significant plot points being given away well ahead of time, which is why it’s such a surprise to hear him casually reveal the driving force behind Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Very few installments in MCU history have arrived in theaters with their broadest strokes widely known – unless we’re talking about Sony’s leaky ship in the buildup to Spider-Man: No Way Home – so we haven’t really been clued in as to how and why Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang ends up forming a tenuous alliance with Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

In a turn-up for the books we could have never seen coming, though, Feige simply came right out and revealed the motivations behind the shaky partnership to Empire, and it’s all to do with one of the villain’s signature accoutrements.

“Kang’s a very powerful person, but when we meet him he’s in a position where he needs to get that power back. He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles.”

The “device” would be the Time Chair, which is being brought over into the MCU in another fan-pleasing slice of comic accuracy, with Kang evidently trading Scott the promise of the time he lost in return for the means to restart his plans for a multiversal takeover. We didn’t expect to hear it coming out of Feige’s mouth, but maybe he’s worried about the legal precedent for audiences being able to sue if they feel misled by a trailer.