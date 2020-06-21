Ryan Reynolds may have admitted that he doesn’t know when he’ll even get the chance to make Deadpool 3, but that hasn’t stopped the Merc with a Mouth’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut from becoming one of the franchise’s most talked-about topics.

Out of all the characters that the studio acquired following Disney’s takeover of Fox, Deadpool will undoubtedly be the hardest one to adapt. While the X-Men and Fantastic Four face their own narrative challenges in being absorbed into the MCU, the defiantly R-rated and self-aware nature of Wade Wilson is an altogether tougher proposition.

We already reported that Kevin Feige was considering replacing the creative team that shepherded the Fox series to massive success for Deadpool 3, as well as rumors of behind-the-scenes disagreements with Reynolds over the movie’s tone, and now we’ve heard that the Marvel Studios President is seriously considering drafting in Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to take a pass at the script.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us that Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow and that Kevin Hart had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, both of which were correct – Reynolds wants to once again handle writing duties alongside Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, but Feige is pushing for his own people that have experience working within the MCU.

As the star, producer and co-writer of the Deadpool franchise when it was under the Fox banner, Reynolds had a huge amount of creative control over the direction of the movies, and that’s a level of influence that nobody has ever been afforded under Feige’s purview. So, it remains to be seen just how much freedom the Marvel Studios head honcho will be willing to give the actor when it comes to the Merc’s next solo outing.