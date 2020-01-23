Kevin Feige Reportedly Has His Eye On Kathleen Kennedy’s Job At Lucasfilm

Fans reacted extremely positively to the recent news that Kevin Feige was set to develop a new Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm, and for good reason. After all, the producer has become one of the most powerful figures in the entire industry after turning Marvel Studios from an unproven startup production company into the studio behind the most lucrative and popular franchise in Hollywood in little more than a decade, and it would be fair to say that the Star Wars fanbase has become somewhat disenfranchised over the last few years.

Both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker came in for huge criticism for a variety of different reasons, with box office returns for the Sequel Trilogy suffering huge drops with every new installment, and a lot of the blame has been placed at Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy’s door. Under her watch, the Star Wars brand has come under more scrutiny and faced more backlash than ever before, not to mention constant reports of behind-the-scenes turmoil that have seen Josh Trank, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Colin Trevorrow and David Benioff and D.B. Weiss all either quit or get fired from in-development projects under Kennedy’s watch.

Rumors have indicated that the studio are pointing a lot of the blame in her direction for the recent Star Wars missteps as well, and could even be set to replace her as President. And now, sources close to We Got This Covered have told us that Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer is interested in taking over the position should it come available.

While nothing is anywhere close to official just yet, this comes to us from the same sources that revealed Rey’s connection to Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker way back in September, and that [SPOILERS] would turn out to be a traitor in the movie, so they’ve already proven to be hugely reliable when it comes to Star Wars-related intel.

Our source claims that Feige is seriously considering taking up the reins at Lucasfilm once his contract with Marvel Studios expires, which would be a huge blow to the MCU but great news for Star Wars fans. The 46 year-old is a lifelong fan of the sci-fi series, and has admitted that he’s taken plenty of inspiration from George Lucas when it came to building his own cinematic universe, which makes it something of a dream job for him.

One drawback is that Lucasfilm are said to want a female replacement, with current Senior Vice President of Live Action Development and Production Michelle Rejwan heavily tipped as the frontrunner, but as a close ally of J.J. Abrams dating back to Super 8, the studio may be keen to implement an entirely fresh perspective on the Star Wars brand. Given Feige’s track record of critical and commercial success at Marvel, if the opportunity arises to poach him, then Lucasfilm would be foolish not to do so at the earliest opportunity.