Kevin Feige Reveals Marvel’s Working Title For Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland’s Spidey will be swinging back onto screens this December for the highly anticipated Spider-Man 3, and the rumor mill has been spinning for a while that the actor will be in illustrious company. We know that Jamie Foxx is on board as Electro and Alfred Molina is reprising the role of Doctor Octopus, but what everyone really wants to find out is whether the rumors of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning are true.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave a tantalizing nod towards this in a new interview, saying:

“The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn’t be more off the mark and sometimes it’s shockingly close, and that’s held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything.”

So, as expected, he’s staying tight-lipped. One bit of information he did let spill, though, relates to the title. Until we get the official name, fans have been simply referring to it as “Spider-Man 3.” But that’s not so inside Marvel Studios. As Feige explains:

“It’s surreal to me that we’re talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it’s fine. We call it Homecoming 3.”

I’d expect an official title reveal fairly soon, potentially as part of a teaser trailer, and given the monikers of the previous two movies, I think we can expect the third instalment to have “home” somewhere in it. Seeing as the action looks set to return to New York City after the globetrotting of Far From Home, maybe something like Home Run, Home Turf or even Home Sweet Home could work.

One thing we know for sure is that the MCU multiverse is set to come into play. Doctor Strange will be assisting Spidey in figuring it out and it’s likely that this live-action equivalent of Into the Spider-Verse will see all manner of cool cameos from across various Marvel movies. Who knows, we may even learn how the X-Men and the Fantastic Four will be making their way into the MCU?

Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on December 17th, 2021.