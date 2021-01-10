Jamie Foxx’s Electro Rumored To Be Getting A Solo Movie

At one stage, Jamie Foxx’s Electro was poised to be a major part of Sony’s planned Sinister Six, which had The Cabin the Woods‘ Drew Goddard set to write and direct, before the disappointing critical and commercial performance of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 nixed any plans for an expansive universe built out from the adventures of Andrew Garfield’s web-slinger.

Ever since the bombshell dropped that the Academy Award winner would reprise the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, though, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive, with virtually every major player from any of the last seven live-action Spidey movies being linked with an unexpected return.

So far, absolutely none of reports have been confirmed by either Marvel Studios or Sony, but you’d imagine that some concrete information surely can’t be too far away given that production has been underway for almost three months at this point. In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that there are big plans in store for Electro, in particular, as a solo outing for Foxx’s Max Dillon is currently being discussed behind the scenes.

Of course, it’s best not take this one as gospel when there are no guarantees that the character is going to make it out of Spider-Man 3 alive, never mind the fact Richtman has already linked at least eight other villains with either the MCU’s threequel or a solo movie over the last few months without anything being made official so far.

Not only that, but the 53 year-old has a jam-packed upcoming schedule that includes the Spawn reboot, a Mike Tyson biopic, sci-fi They Cloned Tyrone, vampire hunting action film Day Shift and sitcom Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me, the latter three of which are all set up at Netflix, and that’s without mentioning a potential sequel to Project Power, which feels inevitable given that it became one of the platform’s ten most-watched original movies ever. Still, fans would no doubt love to see more of Electro and Richtman is far from the first tipster to mention a solo project being in the works for him.