Kevin Feige Not Ruling Out Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Characters Returning To The MCU

On paper, it looks as though the stars are aligning for several familiar faces from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to make either a return or debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After Kevin Feige confirmed that he didn’t regard any of the previous TV shows as official canon, it put several of the series in a difficult predicament, especially ABC’s fan favorite, which had featured plenty of direct connections to the movies. However, since Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. drew to a close, the spinoff has found itself making headlines more than ever before.

There’ve been reports that Marvel Studios could be planning either a reboot or revival of the series to bolster the rapidly expanding lineup of Disney Plus content, while Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson and Chloe Bennet’s Quake have been repeatedly linked with making comebacks. If we were to take all of the speculation at face value, then the two would be signed, sealed and ready to go, but in a new interview, Kevin Feige cast some doubt on their imminent involvement, though he didn’t rule it out by any means, either.

“There are often rumors that are true and there are often rumors that are not. It was great fun to have Clark Gregg come back to the MCU in Captain Marvel. Everything else, we’ll just have to see.”

First Look At Quake In Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Coulson is already a hugely popular figure within the MCU having been an integral supporting player throughout the entirety of Phase One, while Quake jetted off into outer space with S.W.O.R.D. at the conclusion of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Furthermore, not only has the former been introduced into the canonical timeline in WandaVision, but Coulson’s old boss Nick Fury is currently overseeing the entire operation from outer space, which ties directly into Disney Plus’ Secret Invasion. There’s a ready made storytelling opportunity to bring them both back into the fold, then, but we’ll just have to wait and see if Feige takes the plunge.