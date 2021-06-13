Kevin Hart’s New Movie Hits Netflix This Week

Kevin Hart is still best known for his overzealous and energetic comedic persona, and it’s going to be difficult for him to shake that tag given that it turned him into a major name in the first place, but he’s got several interesting projects on the horizon that see him venture into new territory where laughs aren’t the sole desired reaction.

2017’s The Upside is arguably the only one of the actor’s star vehicles so far that hasn’t been a straightforward broad comedy, but that’s all about to change significantly, with Netflix playing a huge part in his journey from the stand-up stage to versatile fixture of the A-list. This week sees the release of Fatherhood, which the platform acquired from Sony last year, with Hart also producing the drama that’s set to tug on more than a few heartstrings.

The 41 year-old plays Matt Logelin, who struggles to raise his daughter alone following the unexpected passing of his wife, and the trailer promised a much more emotional side of the leading man than audiences are used to seeing. He’s also got semi-autobiographical drama series True Story in the works for the streamer alongside Wesley Snipes, while he’s making his first major venture into the action blockbuster realm as Roland in Eli Roth’s Borderlands.

Additionally, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard director Patrick Hughes’ latest buddy movie The Man from Toronto is due later this year, which pairs Hart with Woody Harrelson, and he’s reuniting with Dwayne Johnson once again for animated feature DC League of Super-Pets, so Fatherhood could be kicking off a huge twelve months for Kevin Hart, and that’s without even mentioning his first-look and very lucrative development deal with Netflix that’s going to yield at least another four films.