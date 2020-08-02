One Of Kevin James’ Worst Films Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Kevin James is pretty similar to Adam Sandler in regards to the fact that most of his work is routinely trashed by critics and often falls into the “dumb comedy” category, but he’s still managed to amass a massive fanbase who’ll watch anything he’s in. Also like Sandler, though he usually seems to be phoning in most of his performances, we know that he’s capable of strong dramatic work when he wants to flex his acting chops a bit. Like we saw in the recent Becky.

But the comparisons don’t end there, as also like the Uncut Gems star, James’ efforts usually go over pretty well with the Netflix crowd, and that’s true yet again with the arrival of Zookeeper on the streaming site. Though it currently sits at 14% on Rotten Tomatoes, this 2011 comedy has been dominating the platform all week. It arrived on July 26th and ever since then, it’s consistently found itself floating around various positions on the Top 10 most-watched movies chart.

Why is that, you ask? Who knows? But if you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know that this is far from the first time a widely panned and forgotten film has proven popular with Netflix subscribers.

Indeed, the past few months have seen some truly random and unexpected titles appear on the platform’s various Top 10 charts and often, there’s no real explanation for their popularity. And when it comes to Zookeeper, it seems to be a similar situation.

True, it is fairly new on Netflix, having only arrived a few days ago, but there’s been a considerable amount of new titles added to the streaming site lately and still, this forgotten Kevin James effort continues to maintain a presence in the charts. And with the way things are going, it doesn’t look like it’ll be leaving for a while yet.