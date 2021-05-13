Kevin Smith Reacts To The Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer

After what felt like an eternity of waiting, the first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage dropped earlier this week, and it didn’t take long for the symbiotic sequel to capture the imagination of the internet.

Fans were almost instantly dissecting every frame of footage in an effort to glean as much information as possible, with various theories already making the rounds that there’s a hidden Avengers reference and hints towards the villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although for some reason nobody seems to be pushing any connections towards Sony’s actual shared universe.

The footage looks exactly how you’d expect a Venom sequel to turn out, retaining the bizarre comic asides and Tom Hardy’s neurotic approach to Eddie Brock, with the enticing promise of Woody Harrelson getting hammy as villain Cletus Kasady. It’s set to be more of the same in the best way possible, and Kevin Smith recently admitted that Let There Be Carnage has him hyped about returning to the theater.

“So, the trailer looks f*cking good and fun. I didn’t see any like, I guess the bad guy is Carnage. So there’s your f*cking villain, Woody Harrelson chewing the scenery and what’s his name, f*cking Tom Hardy just f*cking chewing the scenery yet again man, in that good way. He seems to be having a good time. I look forward to it. You know, I would have liked to have seen a lot more Carnage, but I’m gonna see that when I see the movie. I didn’t go out to see the first one in theater and then when I watched it at home I was like, ‘Oh, I would have actually enjoyed this’, so I will actually go see this in the theater. I wasn’t one of those people that’s like, ‘I want the world to open men, I’m tired of this sh*t’. I was like, ‘I get it, we all got to hide from the germ’, but you know I’ve had my double shots now for a while and the numbers here in California keep f*cking dropping there’s a day last week where nobody died from f*cking COVID and stuff so looks like we’re getting back to that place where the world is going to start opening up more and more. I’m ready to go to the movies again. That Marvel trailer did kind of psych me up. Yeah. Movies are worth risking my life for yeah I’m gonna do it.”

New Venom 2 Photos Reveal Best Look At Carnage Yet 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As the only one of the ‘Big Five’ Hollywood studios that don’t own or operate a streaming service, there’s only going to be one place where you can catch Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and that’s on the big screen. Unless you want to wait months for it to wind up on Netflix before eventually making its way over to Disney Plus, but based on the fact the first installment made over $850 million at the box office, there’s clearly a huge audiences champing at the bit to see Hardy and Harreslon face off in the battle of big, broad performances, at least until the inevitable third act CGI overload happens.