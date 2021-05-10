Home / movies

Marvel Fans Going Crazy For Woody Harrelson In Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer

By 28 mins ago
x

Marvel fans are loving Woody Harrelson’s titular villain in the first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage that dropped today. The Zombieland star debuted as serial killer Cletus Kasady in the post-credits scene of the 2018 movie, and this time around he’ll bond with the Carnage symbiote to become the nemesis of Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock.

Harrelson’s cameo in the first Venom received a mixed reception, partly due to the corny dialogue and also because of the wild wig he wore for it. With Andy Serkis in the director’s chair in place of Ruben Fleischer this time around, though, the sequel promises to feature a much more sinister turn from Harrelson as Kasady – plus a better wig – and the internet is here for it, as you can see below.

If you somehow haven’t seen the first one yet, now’s the time to fix that.

Yes, Woody!

If you had any doubts, they will be blown away.

You love to see it.

Get ready for an over-acting power hour.

New Venom 2 Photos Reveal Best Look At Carnage Yet
1 of 5
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Also, prepare yourself for some chaotic accents.

*Chef’s kiss*

Some are disappointed, though, that Sony were too cowardly to bring back Cletus’ Ronald McDonald wig.

Could Harrelson’s Carnage be one of the top tier comic book movie performances?

On top of Woody’s portrayal, the CGI used to bring the Carnage monster to life is pretty great, too, with the villain looking like he’s leapt off the page of a Marvel comic, complete with elongated jaws and tendrils flailing everywhere. As talented as Riz Ahmed is, Riot was a bit of an underwhelming antagonist in Venom, so hopefully we’re about to get a much stronger threat to Eddie and his symbiote buddy in this follow-up.

Co-starring Naomie Harris, Michelle Williams and Stephen Graham, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is all set to hit theaters on September 24th.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...