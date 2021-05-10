Marvel Fans Going Crazy For Woody Harrelson In Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer

Marvel fans are loving Woody Harrelson’s titular villain in the first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage that dropped today. The Zombieland star debuted as serial killer Cletus Kasady in the post-credits scene of the 2018 movie, and this time around he’ll bond with the Carnage symbiote to become the nemesis of Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock.

Harrelson’s cameo in the first Venom received a mixed reception, partly due to the corny dialogue and also because of the wild wig he wore for it. With Andy Serkis in the director’s chair in place of Ruben Fleischer this time around, though, the sequel promises to feature a much more sinister turn from Harrelson as Kasady – plus a better wig – and the internet is here for it, as you can see below.

HE LOOKS PERFECT! WOODY HARRELSON IS GONNA KILL IT AS CARNAGE #Venom pic.twitter.com/toGyjAkiwL — Jay (@BlackJesterO) May 10, 2021

If you somehow haven’t seen the first one yet, now’s the time to fix that.

I guess I finally have to watch the first Venom movie. No way I'm missing out on Woody Harrelson x Carnage https://t.co/FCAhtbKCwg — false 💊 (@FalseStream) May 10, 2021

Yes, Woody!

HA yes Woody Harrelson! I love the relationship between Eddie and Venom, and I can't wait to see MORE. OF. IT! #VenomLetThereBeCarnage https://t.co/EgzAZ4FwCt — Nat Mollinet (@pop_knowledge) May 10, 2021

If you had any doubts, they will be blown away.

Honestly Woody Harrelson fits perfect as carnage. I had doubts after the first movie but I’m blown away pic.twitter.com/vfp3QFa7zv — Alex 🍥 Loves Venom 2. (@alexisamenace) May 10, 2021

You love to see it.

Woody Harrelson and Tom Hardy in the new Venom movie, just love to see it. 🤩 — puran poli (@maitreyyy) May 10, 2021

Get ready for an over-acting power hour.

unironically hyped for this, it's the tom hardy vs. woody harrelson over-acting power-hour https://t.co/vPLZlkzx3t — coмrade_yυι (@Comrade_Yui) May 10, 2021

Also, prepare yourself for some chaotic accents.

I'm legit excited to see venom 2 and personally excited to see the chaotic confluence of Tom Hardy's and Woody Harrelson's accents — The Ref ❌ (@HowdyDuda) May 10, 2021

*Chef’s kiss*

BRUH!!! So so very hyped to see this. Woody Harrelson as Cletus just looks so bloody perfect, and the vibes between Eddie and the Symbiote are just… https://t.co/IQeLBcvYeV pic.twitter.com/kieP1GEyMr — Gluttonous Xel (@XeltheGlutton) May 10, 2021

Some are disappointed, though, that Sony were too cowardly to bring back Cletus’ Ronald McDonald wig.

me getting to ready to laugh at woody harrelson’s clown wig in the trailer and then realising they changed his hair pic.twitter.com/kzG4ccGkRe — tabitha | eternals era (@filmmaddens) May 10, 2021

Could Harrelson’s Carnage be one of the top tier comic book movie performances?

Woody Harrelson as Carnage is going to be a top tier CBM performance I can already tell pic.twitter.com/KgXR15lrzD — Trashyy² 😈 (@Trashyy05) May 10, 2021

On top of Woody’s portrayal, the CGI used to bring the Carnage monster to life is pretty great, too, with the villain looking like he’s leapt off the page of a Marvel comic, complete with elongated jaws and tendrils flailing everywhere. As talented as Riz Ahmed is, Riot was a bit of an underwhelming antagonist in Venom, so hopefully we’re about to get a much stronger threat to Eddie and his symbiote buddy in this follow-up.

Co-starring Naomie Harris, Michelle Williams and Stephen Graham, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is all set to hit theaters on September 24th.