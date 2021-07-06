Kill Bill Vol. 3 Fan Poster Imagines Uma Thurman’s Daughter Taking Over

Quentin Tarantino still doesn’t know what his tenth and purportedly final movie is going to be, but he’s been talking up the prospect of Kill Bill Vol. 3 once again. Specifically, the filmmaker has put forward the idea of having real life mother and daughter duo Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke team up as The Bride and daughter BB, two decades after the events of Vol. 2.

Given that he considers the two-part revenge story as a single film, fans would no doubt be thrilled if he decided to revisit the world of Kill Bill for his grand finale, when Tarantino has indicated in the past that he had plans for both third and fourth volumes, the first of which would have The Bride targeted by survivors of her initial rampage, with the final chapter sending Beatrix Kiddo on the run with her child as the daughter of Vernita Green sets out to avenge her own mother’s death.

Following on from Tarantino’s admission that he’d love to see Thurman and Hawke star in Kill Bill Vol. 3, new fan art from SPDRMNKYXXIII imagines exactly that, and you can check it out below.

With Thurman and Ethan Hawke as parents, there was really only one career path that Maya was going to tread. The 22 year-old even followed in her mother’s footsteps by not only beginning her career as a model before seguing into acting, but collaborating with Tarantino by making a brief appearance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. After scoring her breakout role in Stranger Things as Robin, Hawke was most recently seen in the first chapter of Netflix’s Fear Street anthology, and maybe one day Kill Bill Vol. 3 will finally become a reality.