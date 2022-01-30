Kingpin star reiterates that he wants in on ‘Spider-Man 4’

The dust hasn’t even settled on Spider-Man: No Way Home yet, with the 27th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe still the most popular movie on the planet, but there’s already been much talk about what comes next for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

We know that a fourth solo outing is in the early stages of development, with the final act of No Way Home effectively wiping the narrative slate clean, allowing the friendly neighborhood superhero to head off to college without any of the emotional baggage that weighed him down throughout the first trilogy.

He’s a New York City kid through and through, and there just so happens to be a certain crime boss who very recently made their long-awaited return to the fold. We’ve heard plenty of unconfirmed rumors touting Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin for Spider-Man 4, and it’s not something the actor has ever shied away from.

On The Sarah O’Connell show, the Hawkeye star confirmed for the umpteenth time that Spidey is very high up on his wish-list of foes to do battle with.

“Punisher, Daredevil, and Spider-Man are the ones that my character is tied to in the comic books. But there’s plenty of room for others. I can just only hope that that happens, but I mean, Spider-Man definitely. I think that would be really really fun. [I want that to happen] just as much as everybody does.”

Spider-Man 4 won’t be arriving until 2023 at the very, very, very earliest, but there’s a huge volume of MCU feature films and streaming exclusives to get through first before we reach that point. Depending on how the dominoes fall, though, Kingpin could be well-placed to be Peter’s next major adversary depending on how things come together.