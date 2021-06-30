Knives Out 2 Cast Reportedly To Include Ethan Hawke

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2 may be adding another star to its already-impressive cast.

New photos of the cast shooting scenes for the film caught Ethan Hawke on set interacting with Dave Bautista and Madelyne Cline. While Bautista and Cline had been announced for the film, Hawke’s appearance on set is a major surprise to fans who are awaiting Johnson’s second murder mystery with Daniel Craig, playing detective Benoit Blanc. Other members of the cast include Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jessica Henwick.

Hawke has been an established name in Hollywood for years at this point, and his greatest performances may have come as a supporting actor, most notably in Training Day and Boyhood. His experience should help the film, but it could add another layer to Bautista’s nervousness, which he explained stems from working alongside accomplished actors and directors.

“It feels terrifying. I’m nervous about it. I’m really nervous. It’s one of those things where now the pressure’s on, because people are expecting things from you. I want to deliver. I take pride in that. I’m a game player. I want to throw a touchdown pass. I know the script is brilliant, I know the director is brilliant, and I know everybody that they’re going to cast, obviously Daniel is there, he’s brilliant, and I believe Ed Norton’s been cast as well. So the names are going to get bigger and better, and for me, I can’t get it out of my head that, there’s always going to be a part of me that feels like I’m new to this and I’m still learning, and I want to be able to hold my own. So there is a bit of an intimidation factor, because all these actors and directors are just accomplished and seasoned and award-winners. But at the end of the day, this is how I gauge my career, the people I’m working with. The projects that I’m on, the directors that I work with. So I know being announced as part of this cast is a huge statement, because the first film crushed.”

Due to the surprising nature of Hawke’s inclusion, it’s unclear how large of a role he will play in Knives Out 2, although it is likely he could bolster the movie with his presence, similarly to Chris Evans or Christopher Plummer in the first film.