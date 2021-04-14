Kristen Stewart Reportedly Still Eyeing Batwoman Role In The DCEU

Ever since Robert Pattinson boarded the DC universe as the next Batman, there’s been an increased call from fans for his former Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart to join him in Gotham City. Initially, folks wanted to see the actress take on the part of Batgirl, given that Warner Bros. has been trying to get a Barbara Gordon movie going for years. But a much better fit for Stewart would be Batwoman instead, and sure enough it seems the Happiest Season star is interested.

A couple of years ago, we had heard that WB was considering bringing Kate Kane’s Batwoman to the big screen, with Stewart being eyed to play her. Now, we’ve been told by our sources – the same ones who revealed that the Snyder Cut was coming to HBO Max before that was confirmed – that this project is still bubbling away and Stewart is the one reportedly pushing for it, as she really wants to play a superhero of some kind and mostly has her sights set on Kane.

It might seem too meta to come true – Pattinson playing Batman, while Stewart tackles Batwoman – but she’d genuinely be a great fit for the part of Kate Kane. She’s one of the DC universe’s leading LGBT heroes and Stewart is likewise one of the biggest LGBT stars in Hollywood. It’s also easy to imagine the actress bringing the perfect mix of strength, confidence and charisma to the character.

A few years ago, Batwoman had never been portrayed in live-action, but that all changed with The CW show based around the Crimson Knight – Ruby Rose originally played Kate on the series before she exited, leaving Javicia Leslie to take over as new character Ryan Wilder. Wallis Day is now joining the cast, too, as a transformed Kate later on in season 2. The natural next step for the heroine, then, would be to conquer the DCEU. Still, given how many DC projects WB has spinning right now, it’s best to just wait and see what happens with this potential Kristen Stewart vehicle.