Kylo Ren Spinoff Project Might Be An Animated Series Or Prequel

Star Wars fans were devastated and/or frustrated when Kylo Ren met his end in The Rise of Skywalker, as it seemed like there was so much more to be explored with the character instead of just retreading Vader’s demise in Return of the Jedi. As has been rumored and reported from various quarters, it’s known that Lucasfilm is desperately trying to make up for the mess they made of Episode IX, and maybe one way to do that would be to bring back Ben Solo.

Kessel Run Transmissions’ Corey Van Dyke recently shared a new scoop on Twitter and explained that KRT’s sources have revealed the studio is working on some sort of project for Kylo. They can’t say if it’s a movie or a TV show just yet though, or whether it’ll be set prior to The Force Awakens or after TROS. The reason why is because it’s only in the very earliest stages of development right now so details are being kept tightly under wraps.

We’ve heard Ben Solo is a character Lucasfilm wants to further develop. We don’t know if this is a series or movie, but it’s definitely being worked on. We also don’t know if this is pre TFA or post TROS, but if I were to guess I’d say pre TFA. Again,this is in early development. pic.twitter.com/XP5ALD7yVG — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) August 16, 2020

Van Dyke goes on to say that nothing’s pointing to Adam Driver being attached at present, so he theorizes that it could be an animated series or a prequel with another actor in the role. Whatever form it takes, Lucasfilm is said to be well aware that the fans want more of Ben.

The big thing here is LFL is very aware of Ben’s popularity and they do want to continue his story in some form. This is the other sequel trilogy character that we’ve been hearing about for months. — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) August 16, 2020

While resurrecting Ben and undoing his death in TROS would outright retcon that infamous movie, it would create a lot of story problems and plot holes, so going the prequel route would probably be the best option. The origins of the First Order leader have already been told in comic book form, of course, in Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren, but this project could always go even further back and focus on his time as an apprentice at Luke’s Jedi Academy.

Tell us, though, do you like the sounds of an animated or prequel project for Kylo Ren? Or is it Adam Driver or bust? Let us know what you want Lucasfilm to do with the character in the usual place.