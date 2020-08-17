Lucasfilm Reportedly Bringing Back Kylo Ren For Future Star Wars Projects

Kylo Ren had the potential to be an all-time great Star Wars villain following a solid introduction in The Force Awakens, but like far too many aspects of both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, a combination of weak characterization and muddled motivations hugely impacted his arc and brought it to an ultimately disappointing conclusion.

Despite murdering his father, trying to kill his mother and forcing the most famous Jedi in the galaxy into exile before becoming the all-powerful leader of the First Order, Kylo was still a Darth Vader fanboy that was little more than a puppet for Supreme Leader Snoke, before once again being forced to play second fiddle when Palpatine was brought back as the big bad for the third trilogy in a row.

Even his connection with Rey was rushed in the end, and one brief conversation with the Force Ghost of Han Solo was enough to convince him to turn his back on the Dark Side in an incredibly rushed storyline development, before he died in her arms shortly after. Following the near-constant backlash that greeted the end of the Skywalker Saga, Disney and Lucasfilm would be much better off putting the nine-movie series in their rear-view mirror and looking to the future, but noted Star Wars tipster Corey Van Dyke claims that the studio are interested in bringing Kylo Ren back in yet another project, as you can see below.

We’ve heard Ben Solo is a character Lucasfilm wants to further develop. We don’t know if this is a series or movie, but it’s definitely being worked on. We also don’t know if this is pre TFA or post TROS, but if I were to guess I’d say pre TFA. Again,this is in early development. pic.twitter.com/XP5ALD7yVG — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) August 16, 2020

While it would admittedly be interesting to trace Adam Driver’s evolution from Ben Solo to Kylo Ren in a spinoff or Disney Plus show, one of the major criticisms of Star Wars recently has been the insistence on returning to the same well over and over again at the expense of telling original stories or taking any creative risks. And focusing on a character that we’ve already spent three movies with isn’t exactly going to do that reputation any favors.