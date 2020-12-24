Lady Gaga Reportedly In Talks For Bayonetta Movie

There isn’t another video game heroine quite like Bayonetta. Her combination of high-octane action, stylish visuals and sheer panache almost instantly made her an icon. Both of her solo games have sold well, she’s well-established as a Smash Bros fighter and there’s a third game on the way (though we wish we had more on it than a short teaser trailer).

All this makes her a great candidate for a movie adaptation, though it’d be tricky to capture her distinct blend of theatricality, confidence and outrageous camp. But there’s someone who most agree would knock it out of the park: Lady Gaga. She’s been referenced in connection with the role ever since the first game hit shelves in 2009 and certainly has the moves and style to bring Bayonetta to live-action – and let’s not forget she’s also an Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor. Now Daniel Richtman says his insiders believe she’s in talks to officially take on the role.

Working in her favor is that she’s already a huge fan of the games. She was playing through the series in 2018 and tweeted her progress, saying:

“Still playing #Bayonetta middle of chapter XIII and my hands hurt and I have to sleep and it’s 4 In the damn morning but this damn dragon with the face that I have to kill with my weave. Smh.”

She also appeared to reference the character in her music video for Rain on Me earlier this year. In this collaboration with Ariana Grande to two stars whip their hair about in a way that many compared to Bayonetta, with Gaga’s beehive hairdo a clear nod to the character.

It remains to be seen whether any movie adaptation would tone down Bayonetta‘s full-on silliness, but I’m hoping they embrace it. If you’re interested as to what this might be like there’s already Bayonetta: Bloody Fate, a 2013 anime film that was described as “even more over-the-top than the game was.”

Now, if we’ve got Gaga as Bayonetta, we need someone similarly iconic as her rival Jeanne. Is it too obvious to say Beyoncé? Because I’m saying Beyoncé.