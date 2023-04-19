Latest DC News: Fans revolt against the idea of the Russos as Zack Snyder reveals he planned the worst romance of all time for ‘Justice League’

Zack Snyder fans are yet again gunning for James Gunn. The new DC co-CEO is being accused of stealing Snyder’s thunder by posting vaguely similar things on his timeline. He’s not the only Marvel director fans are lashing out at, after a rumor that the Russo brothers were coming over to the DCU fans were quick to decry the idea and accuse the multiple award-winning directors of not being good enough to helm any projects. While he may not be a part of DC anymore, Zack Snyder still has a lot to say about what he wanted to do with the series he was involved with. The director recently shared an outlandish idea he had for Justice League and it sounds like it would have jacked up that run time to a full five hours. Finally, The Flash’s latest synopsis finally confirmed what fans always new to be true, time travel and multiple storylines colliding will spell the end of the DCU and the rebirth of the DCEU. Hopefully the movie will pull in big crowds despite its near guarantee that it doesn’t fit into the future of the franchise.

The Flash confirms that it really is the movie we thought it was

Image via Warner Bros.

It seems crazy, but The Flash has been in development for nearly 10 years now. The film was announced all the way back in 2014, so it’s understandable that the story has endured some ups and downs. The latest synopsis for the film has finally confirmed what fans suspected long ago; it intends to serve as the cataclysmic end of the DCU. We already knew Barry threw off the timeline, but the synopsis ends with a very poignant, “will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?” It’s a little past conjecture now that Fury of the Gods suffered after fans deemed it an unnecessary viewing. With The Flash having been stuck in development limbo for nearly a decade as well as marking the end of the DCU, let’s hope the film doesn’t end up languishing like its most recent predecessor.

DC fans are worried the Russos will Marvel-ify the DCU

James Gunn just confirmed he would bring the Russo brothers onto his creative team for the DCEU in a heartbeat. While it’s hard to argue the talent of the hit-producing duo, some viewers are starting to question whether or not the brothers are really that talented or if they just happened to fit perfectly into the well-defined bosom of the MCU. The Netflix projects the Russos have helmed were undeniably panned by critics and audiences for being overstuffed and self-indulgent, so fans are rightly concerned about their involvement in the fledgling DCEU. The DCU suffered from a string of self-indulgent megalomaniacs, and it’s not hard to imagine that fans just want a decent movie instead of a vanity project.

Zack Snyder reveals he really wanted to do everything possible in Justice League

Photo via Warner Bros. Pictures

In an interview with Pizza Film School, Zack Snyder revealed that he wanted everything but the kitchen sink in his five-part epic Justice League. Beyond multiple endings — including a post-apocalyptic Joker/Batman team-up and a very bizarre series of Batman’s premonition-like dreams — the film was also supposed to have a short-lived romance between Batman and the Man of Steel’s one true love, Lois Lane. We’d have to question Lois’ sanity in that matchup, considering it was the Bat’s own misguided moves that got Supes killed in the first place. With this revelation, hopefully even Snyder’s most diehard supporters feel some small amount of relief that these iconic characters are now in James Gunn’s hands.

James Gunn detractors convinced the director is stalking Zack Snyder

Probably not, if history has taught us anything. James Gunn is constantly battling Snyder supporters on Twitter and this week was no exception. The director had to fend off conspiracy theory-like attacks from Snyderbros as the legion accused him of stealing Zack Snyder’s thunder over a freaking tee shirt. Gunn shared an image of the Guardians cast wearing shirts with his face on them several hours before Snyder posted an image of his promotional tees for his Full Circle Event. Delusional Twitter users have been harassing Gunn for for several days now, questioning his Nostradamus-like ability to see the future of Zack Snyder’s timeline. Maybe Gunn should rethink his open Twitter policy and stop feeding the trolls.