Latest DC News: New flaws discovered in ‘The Flash’ as David Ayer reprimands fans for wanting to be the Joker

The release of The Flash inches ever closer and fans are just trying to pass the time until it races onto screens at the end of April. DC diehards are amusing themselves by dissecting the trailers for the film, and unsurprisingly, they have found plenty of stills to use as fodder for why they think the movie will suck. The reasons range from their perception of bad CGI in a five-second clip, to the fact that Batman can be seen in the light of day.

Meanwhile, David Ayer shared some storyboard images from his Suicide Squad and the director swears his version was going to be darker. While his cut might be enough to redeem the members of the Suicide Squad themselves, it’s hard to imagine a version of the film strong enough to save Jared Leto’s Joker. But with Ayer telling off fans for integrating the Crown Prince of Chaos’ personality into their own, perhaps Leto’s awful interpretation of the character was entirely on purpose.

DC fans are nervous The Flash won’t do Keaton’s Batman justice

Image via Warner Bros.

With the release of The Flash just a few weeks away, fans are scrutinizing every trailer and promotional piece to try and absorb as much information as possible before the movie hits theatres. One aspect of the upcoming flick that they just can’t seem to get over is the fundamental misunderstanding the film has of the iconic Batman.

Fans have latched onto several stills of Michael Keaton’s Batman kneeling in the bright light of day and they are not here for it. The enigmatic anti-hero is largely depicted working at night, so the thought of him running around, clad all in black during a beautiful sunny afternoon has plenty of viewers perplexed. With the Bat tagging along with the Flash on his journey, maybe we can chalk the abundance of light up to the Flash’s need to properly see.

Leaked images leave fans sneering at ‘ugly’ costumes

Batman in the broad daylight isn’t the only issue fans have with the unreleased film. After the costume posters were leaked, fans were horror-struck over the “ugly” new outfits. Reddit users bashed the new duds, complaining that Batman’s cowl came under his chin, Flash’s helmet looked like it would create too much drag, and how Supergirl’s pose was awkward and didn’t present the strength of her counterparts.

Beyond the costumes and the setting, fans were quick to pile on DC’s poor CGI offerings, a problem that has hurt the franchise in the past. But despite the evident fury, we’re pretty sure Warner Bros. has something up its sleeves. Tom Cruise has gushed about the film, and James Gunn said it was one of the best superhero movies he has ever seen. Here’s hoping that The Flash gives fans everything they have been patiently waiting for years.

David Ayer wants fans to know the Joker is not someone to aspire after

Suicide Squad concept art shows Joker shooting the truck driver in the head with blood 🩸



A much darker film with #ReleaseTheAyerCut @DavidAyerMovies pic.twitter.com/sOPyyF1fy7 — The Ayer Cut (@CutAyer) April 16, 2023

Suicide Squad director David Ayer yet again used Twitter to tell fans off. The filmmaker took to the social media platform to deride anyone over 10 who wants to channel the Clown Prince of Chaos. It seems crazy that it would need to be explicitly stated that mimicking a man whose only purpose in life is to cause chaos and lose to a man in a bat costume isn’t a great idea and certainly not something one aspires to be. But hey, if someone needed to hear it, we’re glad the director is taking the time to preach.

Ayer’s version of the Joker has been largely reviled by laymen and critics alike, though the director swears his cut of the film would have made the character much more palatable. Ayer has long been campaigning for his version to be released and has been incredibly vocal about studio interference diluting his creation. He has gone so far as to drop concept art for the missing scenes and uses his social media to liberally call for the Ayer cut of Suicide Squad to be released. Though with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad grabbing stellar reviews, it doesn’t seem likely that Ayer will ever get a chance at redemption like Zack Snyder. But stranger things have happened.