Latest DC News: Postponed ‘Aquaman 2’ release pushes fans to the brink as David Ayer tried to bring them together

David Ayer is trying to get DCEU fans to mend the rift dividing the fandom before WB transitions into the DCU. With the old DCEU nearing the end of its run, the director thinks it’s time for fans to let each other enjoy whatever they like and stop tearing each other down over differences. Most fans are too preoccupied to heed the filmmaker’s words as news that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has yet again been postponed. Though it’s only a matter of days this time around, moviegoers are still wary about what it potentially means for the franchise. Meanwhile, leaked footage of Deathstroke has reignited fans’ imagination and has many Snyder supporters mourning the loss of a solo Ben Affleck-helmed Batman. While some fans are busy looking back, Frank Grillo is looking forward to his time in the DCU, with rumors swirling about his involvement in the upcoming Creature Commandos.

Frank Grillo is ready to say goodbye to the MCU so he can kick butt in the DCU

Image via Marvel Studios

Former Marvel actor Frank Grillo is ready to work with some solid industry professionals moving forward. The actor previously worked for Marvel Studios to bring Hydra agent Brock Rumlow — aka Crossbones — to life. The actor has since spoken out about his displeasure with his character’s treatment, and has even said he considered passing on the chance to reprise the role during Avengers: Endgame. With rumors all but confirmed that Grillo is being featured in the upcoming animated feature Creature Commandos, it seems he’s more than happy to dish on his former employers. It seems the actor’s displeasure doesn’t extend to everyone — he opened up to ComicBook, and in a refreshing change of pace, heaped praise on the parts of film magic that get the least amount of love. He praised the hard-working stunt men and women that make up the backbone of action sequences in every thriller, saying, “There’s a lot of bad*ss dudes out there, they’re just not in front of the camera.” Let’s hope some of that positivity can rub off on DC fans themselves.

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ release date moved yet again to the frustration of fans

Image via Warner Bros.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been delayed yet again, and fans are starting to worry the film won’t live up to their high expectations. Though the film has been shifted back by mere days this time around, the combined amount thus far is almost too much for some fans to bear. The first entry into the King of Atlantis’ franchise was a massive success, raking in more than one billion dollars at the box office — it’s a pretty big legacy to live up to. With three potential blockbusters lined up this year, even a whisper of negative press could be terrible for Warner Bros. Fans are already hesitant to invest in the death throes of the DCEU after the abysmal Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases, and this final whiff of something fishy happening with Aquaman may be enough to bump the film from some fans’ minds entirely.

A first and last look at a ‘Batman’ villain that could have been

Image via Warner Bros.

Back in 2021, Ben Affleck recorded some test footage of actor Joe Manganiello bringing to life one of DC’s most iconic villains, bad dad, and assassin extraordinaire, Deathstroke. The brief scene — which Manganiello believes Affleck himself leaked — shows the briefest of looks around what could have been in a world where Ben Affleck’s solo Batman film actually made it to theaters. The reveal is bittersweet, however. With the imminent demise of the old DCEU to make room for the new DCU, the footage was one last look at all we are leaving behind.

David Ayer just wants fans to get along

Image via Warner Bros.

Between bouts of petitioning for his cut of the Suicide Squad to see the light of day, David Ayer has taken it upon himself to try and heal the divide between fan factions. Die-hard fans of fellow director Zack Snyder have built a dedicated base with a deep-seated respect for the extended universe that already exists — and they aren’t quite ready to give up on it just yet. On the other hand, many fans are ready to embrace whatever James Gunn and Peter Safran have in store (or at least give it a shot). There are, of course, other smaller divisions in the fandom, but the rift between the Snyder bros and their fellows is by far the largest schism, and this divide has bothered Ayer for some time.

Cue Ayer channeling his inner superhero and trying to find a middle ground for fans to stand on. While his tenure in the DCEU might make him a prime candidate for a diplomatic mission, many Twitter responses were quick to shut him down — in some cases, lambasting the director for having the radical idea of letting other people enjoy things that they like. Ah, DC, you never fail to rise to a challenge, unless that challenge is finding a little respect for a fellow fan.