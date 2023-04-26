Latest Disney News: Harrison Ford foils plan to add a disaster to his resume as Netflix switches its beloved role with Disney Plus

To say that the House of Mouse has kickstarted the week with a whimper and is continuing the sad saga would be the understatement of the decade.

For almost two decades, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been Disney’s MVP, keeping it way ahead of its competitors with its unparalleled success. But its downward trajectory since Avengers: Endgame — which has pre-jinxed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — has sent the production company scrambling to find other franchises, but Harrison Ford has already dampened the lingering hope for one of its much-bashed projects.

While we are talking about Disney and its attempts to fix what it can, Netflix has inadvertently reminded everyone of the time when the company — which dared to go against the controversial Florid “Don’t Say Gay” bill — was dead-set on suppressing any and every instance of LGBTQ+ representation in its projects.

And as if its ongoing issues with Jonathan Majors’ controversy and yet another MCU actor dooming a new film weren’t enough, Elon Musk reminded Disney exactly why him helming Twitter is such a bad idea. Well, even though positive developments aren’t in fashion for the House of Mouse at the moment, it is time to dive in:

Harrison Ford refuses to help Disney Plus in repeating the National Treasure fiasco

Image via Lucasfilm.

Last year, it was confirmed to many Indiana Jones fans’ utter dismay that Disney had greenlit a series to further explore the story of the globe-trotting archaeologist who attained legendary status thanks to Ford’s exceptional portrayal of the titular character across four films (plus Indian Jones 5 that is set to hit theaters soon).

But just like Nicolas Cage didn’t show up in Disney Plus’ National Treasure — that got canned after just one season — Ford has turned down the possibility of him joining the presumably ill-fated Indiana Jones show. Wise decision, Indy, very wise indeed.

Netflix flaunts rare moment of heroism — amid its canceling spree — with first look of the Disney-shunned Nimona

Image via Netflix

Nimona, an animated adaptation by Blue Sky Studios of the comic book series of the same name, was originally supposed to be produced by 20th Century Fox. But after Disney acquired Fox, it axed the 75 percent completed film because of its LGBTQ+ themes in 2021.

But fast forward to 2022, Annapurna Pictures took up the responsibility of reviving the film, with Netflix chipping in with the promise to distribute it. And now, a year later, the streamer has debuted the first look at the new and improved Nimona, which is set to arrive this summer on Netflix, and successfully reminded Disney fans that the company wasn’t always pro-LGBTQ+.

Elon Musk adds Disney to the trainwreck that he calls revolutionizing Twitter

Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Drama should have been Musk’s first, middle, and last name as the billionaire has turned Twitter into his playground. After temporarily changing the platform’s icon to bury his fiasco, the Chief Twit carried out the massive Twitter blue checkmark purge. But many accounts that refused to pay $8 for it still had the blue tick, while those who had made the payment lost it. This was then followed by Musk announcing how he had gifted some Twitter handles the verification fee out of his own pocket.

But evidently, surviving in glitches is Twitter’s fate from here on, as a gold verification badge was bestowed upon a parody Disney account that posted racial slurs. Not only was this a glaring error as one brief look at the account’s bio established its true status, but also the new “improved” Twitter took hours to remove the checkmark and suspend the account after Disney asked the platform to deal with it.

Given the company’s recent fate, this is one comparatively normal day. Here is hoping Disney is all done with its streak of bad luck.