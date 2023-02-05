Hogwarts Legacy is not only the most contentious game this year, it will probably go down in history as one of the most controversial games of all time. Many feel as though the game should be outright boycotted, while others remain on the fence about the dev’s connection to J.K. Rowling. But with a few days separating us from its release, it looks like a lot of Potterheads are actually rooting for this game.

Meanwhile, The Boys executive producer Eric Kripke has just revealed the title of the season 4 finale, and it’s enigmatic enough to send the entire fandom speculating about its meaning in the days to come. Lastly, new concept art for House of the Dragon shows how showrunner Ryan Condal and his team went about designing the perfect prequel show.

Hogwarts Legacy is the Harry Potter game of your dreams, so a lot of Potterheads are just going to conveniently ignore the J.K. Rowling dilemma

Image via Avalanche Software

Ever since reading those Harry Potter books or watching their critically acclaimed live-action adaptations, we’ve been clamoring for an experience that truly brings Hogwarts to life. Hogwarts Legacy is a title that strives to fill that void, but a great many people feel that by supporting this game, you’re indirectly promoting J.K. Rowling’s brand of transphobic mania. That’s all well and good, except for the fact that a lot of Potterheads are actually excited for the game’s release regardless of all the controversy that surrounds it. While we still have a couple of days until the public embargo officially lifts, stay tuned for Hogwarts Legacy reviews as they start to pour in this Monday.

House of the Dragon concept art shows the adaptation really tried to capture that high fantasy aesthetic

Image via HBO Max

House of the Dragon concept artist Gary Gianni has just treated fans to the first ever design sketched for the show. It involves the scene where the Targaryen family say goodbye to Queen Aemma, whereupon Rhaenyra’s dragon Syrax burns her body. There are certain differences. For instance, the funeral pyre is situated on the hilltop, as opposed to the show that put it down below. But overall, it seems that House of the Dragon has tried to remain faithful to this high fantasy visual, which is actually more prevalent in that time period than in the Game of Thrones era.

Eric Kripke reveals the title of The Boys season 4 finale, and the fandom is now praying for the team

via Prime Video

God only knows what sort of lunacy awaits us in the fourth season of The Boys, but Eric Kripke is willing to give us an early glimpse. While the scripts are still being written and reworked, it seems the team has finalized a title for the season 4 finale: “Assassination Run”

That’s right, folks. It seems your favorite gang of Supe-hunting misfits has some assassinating to do, and given this show’s track record, we can’t see it ending well for them at all. “Assassination Run” will be written by Jessica Chou, who previously worked on “Herogasm,” so we don’t know whether to be excited or terrified, or both. And to cap it all off, Eric Kripke himself is at the helm. Diabolical!