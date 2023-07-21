Latest Fantasy News: Finally, fantasy kicks back into full gear — just in time to be kneecapped by two warring strikes

We’ve been in a bit of a dry spell when it comes to fantasy content, but the winning combination of Wheel of Time news and an impending second season of Good Omens is lending the genre some much-needed energy. You’d think season three of The Witcher might have accomplished the same, but lingering foul feelings among fans left the show largely out in the cold.

But Good Omens is all but guaranteed to restore that warm fuzzy feeling among fantasy fans, and conversations are already heating up around The Wheel of Time’s second season. Building excitement was somewhat stalled by news that the original Geralt of Rivia — no, not Henry Cavill’s, but the longstanding video game version — got a daunting diagnosis. Voice actor Doug Cockle is staying strong, unsurprisingly, and he’s discussing his recent prostate cancer diagnosis with surprising levity, as he works to spread the word and — hopefully — save lives in the process.

Doug Cockle candidly discusses his diagnosis

Screengrab via YouTube/HN Entertainment

The man behind CD Projekt Red’s Geralt of Rivia, Doug Cockle, announced earlier this year that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Even though it was relatively advanced, Cockle thankfully caught the cancer early, and he’s been sharing his progress online to increase visibility of the risks. He noted, in an interview with IGN, that he’s hoping his story will inspire more men to keep an eye on their health, and likewise catch risk factors early.

Good Omens season two could already be setting up for season three

Image via Prime Video

Most Good Omens fans didn’t expect the delightful series to get a second season — considering season one concluded the events in the book — so news of a continuation of the story was already a boon. Now, news that season two may be setting the story up for yet more seasons is dazzling viewers, who can’t wait for several more years of Aziraphale and Crowley.

Michael Sheen teases a long-awaited romance in season two

Image via BBC Studios/Prime Video

There was always a certain *energy* between Good Omens‘ Aziraphale and Crowley, but nothing was definitely laid out in either the original book or the first season of Prime Video’s adaptation. Fans are ardently hoping all of that’s set to change in season two of the series, and Aziraphale actor Michael Sheen is right there with us. He hit fans with a teaser about the “strong feelings” the two lead characters share, and ramped up hopes for a millennia-long love story in the process.

The Wheel of Time season two trailer drops, and dazzles

via Prime Video

We’ve officially been provided with our first look at the second season of Wheel of Time, and the bar has most certainly been raised. In between glimpses of new and returning cast, fans of the story got a look at its many enhanced elements, including its production value, CGI, and set design. The thrilling season is slated to arrive on streaming in just a few months, once September rolls around, and with so much built up excitement, the wait is sure to be agonizing.