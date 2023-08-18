Latest Fantasy News: The future of ‘Warrior Nun’ is decided as ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ soars past gamer expectations

The fight for Warrior Nun is officially over, and not for the reasons we assumed.

Many fans of the former Netflix show assumed that, eventually, the passionate Halo Bearers would cave to their busy lives and accept the fight as over. Instead, they kept it up, and won. They claimed victory over Netflix’s ax and earned the show a future, in the form of a film trilogy.

That’s not the only exciting news in the fantasy world, either. After trudging through a bit of a dry spell — interrupted only by The Witcher’s letdown of a third season — we’re now eyeing the release of The Wheel of Time season 2, a potential live-action Tangled, and throwing every spare moment at the best fantasy game of the year.

A Shadow and Bone staple is the perfect fit for Disney’s live-action Tangled

Disney absolutely refuses to slow down in its money-grubbing quest to remake each and every one of its animated classics, and no doubt it will eventually set its sights on Tangled. The popular animated flick provided a delightful twist on the classic tale of Rapunzel, and fan castings for its live-action reimagining are already pouring in. Keep your Flynn Rider opinions to yourselves, however, because the clear choice for the part has already expressed enthusiasm over the role, and he’s a perfect fit. Plus, he can use the experience he gained on Shadow and Bone to really make his performance shine.

Warrior Nun finally gets the renewal it deserves, but not quite how fans imagined

It took months of campaigning, but the Warrior Nun fanbase achieved the impossible: They saved a canceled show, earning it a satisfying conclusion via a three-movie deal. Fans weren’t expecting the story to make its way to the big screen, but any continuation is a good continuation — with one concerning caveat. We don’t care where Warrior Nun lands, be it the small or big screen, but the lack of involvement from the original show runner — and, reportedly, the story’s creator — are sparking widespread concern.

Peter Jackson’s latest film recommendation is far from Lord of the Rings

Peter Jackson is inextricably linked to the Lord of the Rings film adaptations, but it’s far from all he’s known for. The celebrated director tends to steer clear of horror, despite his genre-crossing talents, but his latest film recommendation is ringing in spooky season early. The director recently saw Australian horror flick Talk to Me and quickly took to the web to share his thoughts. Jackson called the film “relentlessly scary and disturbing, in the best possible way,” and praised it as “the best, most intense, horror movie I’ve enjoyed in years.”

If you like Jackson’s contributions to the world of cinema, and don’t mind a few solid scares, it seems your first horror movie of the season has already been decided.

Baldur’s Gate threatens Hogwarts Legacy’s GOTY crown

There are already a few contenders for 2023’s Game of the Year — and several more yet to come — but Baldur’s Gate III might have the competition beat. The delightful fantasy game drew in a truly massive number of players in its first weekend officially on the market — with more than 10 million hours spent in-game — and people are already hailing it as one of the best releases in years. It’s even looking to topple Hogwarts Legacy — the last fantasy game to catch mainstream attention — in concurrent Steam players, as people immerse themselves in the rich roleplaying game.