The fantasy community is still picking up the pieces following the devastating news of Henry Cavill vacating the seat of Geralt after the third season of The Witcher on Netflix, and most of them are convinced this sudden shift has little to do with the actor’s busy schedule now that he’s returning to the DCEU as the Man of Steel.

It’s not all doom and gloom on social media, however, as many Reddit users come together to celebrate a cult classic that holds up surprisingly well despite being more than two decades old.

Liam Hemsworth may have burned through all of those brownie points he had gathered for appearing in the Hunger Games franchise in one fell stroke. The internet certainly has nothing against the Hemsworth brother in particular, but we just can’t see him replacing Henry Cavill in The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia. Then again, the fandom couldn’t see Cavill as Geralt in those earlier days, either, but at least the Mission Impossible star was actually the one to approach Netflix due to how much he loved the Witcher games and books.

If ever in doubt as to whether a story is fantastical enough, just add a dragon into the mix. In the case of Dragonheart, the whole story revolves around these mystical creatures who have slowly turned into the go-to generic monster for fantasy stories. The franchise is certainly not genre-defying, or even worthy of a second look as far as most people see it, but the 1996 flick has turned into a cult classic over the years. Even if you aren’t tempted to give it a try due to the sheer number of acting legends who comprise the star-studded cast, folks on Reddit are willing to convince you with a dozen more arguments.

Henry Cavill was so passionate about portraying Geralt that he was actually the one to get in contact with Netflix when he realized they were doing a live-action adaptation. And sure enough, he ended up bagging the role and making it his own, even though most fans were skeptical of his ability to portray the titular monster-hunter after spending years building up a mental image of Geralt with Doug Cockle’s voice accompanying it.

Now, it seems that Cavill is willing to move on despite the story not being remotely close to concluding anytime soon. This is a development that would’ve been considered absurd for the best of reasons, so it’s no wonder that fans think it has nothing to do with Cavill committing to Superman once again. With an earlier report claiming the Witcher writers’ room actively hates the books and games, it’s highly likely that the British thespian fell out with showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich or her team. Not that Netflix, or the actor himself, for that matter, will ever confirm this outright.