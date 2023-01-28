Latest Horror News: A nightmarish genre icon offers bloodied Valentine’s Day gifts as the internet loses it over Mia Goth’s newest project

Happy Friday, fear fans! As per usual when it nears the beginning of February, hopeless romantics and love junkies have decided to place all of their focus on Valentine’s Day — which, if you ask us, is severely overrated and almost pointless. Psst: Halloween is much better! And while these romance lovers will be heading to the store for chocolates and flowers, others will be spending the holiday inside and enjoying a lineup of spooktacular movies. In fact, some of those factors are heavily explored in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. Amongst the latest news, a beloved horror icon has presented the perfect Valentine’s Day gift while the internet continues to gush over Mia Goth.

So, before you kick back, relax, and enjoy some quality horror movies on Netflix this weekend, follow along as we dive into the latest updates in the horror umbrella.

Robert Englund is offering a special Valentine’s Day surprise for fans

Image via New Line Cinema

Horror legend and Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund is going where virtually no other genre icon has gone before — he’s now offering his fans the opportunity to purchase limited edition cards signed by him for Valentine’s Day. The concept, of course, is a relatively genius idea when it comes to marketing — especially considering Englund’s portrayal as Krueger has long been admired and beloved since the ‘80s. In doing so, Englund offered the perfect opportunity for mates and spouses of horror fans to conjure up the greatest gift for this year’s Valentine’s holiday. Who knows, maybe we’ll even purchase one of these cards.

M3GAN in the royal family could be the greatest horror twist of all time

Image via Universal Pictures

Move over, Meghan Markle — the possibility of a brand new M3GAN in the royal family is now on the table. The humor of the subject matter initially began on Twitter, with Blumhouse head Jason Blum posting a photoshopped image of Prince Harry walking down a flight of stairs and holding hands with M3GAN — the sinister android doll from Blumhouse’s horror flick M3GAN. The irony of it all is that Harry is usually photoshopped with his wife Meghan — although horror fanatics found it absolutely hilarious that horror and royalty could have a massive crossover. We’re definitely here for it, too.

In the eyes of horror fans, Mia Goth can seemingly do no wrong

Image via Neon

After knockout performances in X and Pearl, Oscar-deserving actress Mia Goth is once again the talk of the horror town — with her new role in Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool shaping up to absolutely blow people’s minds. Unsurprisingly, Goth’s latest venture has now utterly convinced genre diehards that she can simply do no wrong, and that her upcoming performance is about to skyrocket her career even further into popularity. Truth be told, we’d follow Goth to ends of the earth, and it’s safe to assume that all horror fans are collectively looking forward to watching the rest of her career unfold.

Catch you back here on Monday, horrorhounds, for a glaring new horror roundup.