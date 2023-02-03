Latest Horror News: A spine-tingling Blumhouse gaming project finally starts filming as slasher fans petition for a ‘Scooby-Doo’ crossover

Thirsty Thursday is finally here, thrill seekers! What a thrilling (no pun intended) couple of months it’s been thus far, with M. Night Shyamalan’s apocalyptic horror Knock at the Cabin and slasher flick Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey set to highlight the spooktacular box-office over the next several weeks. And while those two movies have undoubtedly been the talk of the town lately, today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered is set to deliver a healthy dose of sparkling updates. In today’s juicy roundup, a fresh-faced update on a major Blumhouse project has finally happened while slasher stans champion a fun-filled Scooby-Doo crossover.

So, before you purchase your early tickets for Knock at the Cabin, keep your eyes locked as we indulge in the latest news in spookyland.

As it turns out, Scooby-Doo and Ghostface is the crossover we never knew we needed

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

You can always count on passionate slasher stans to craft the potential for an amazing crossover. And in this latest crossover imagination, horror fans over on Reddit insisted that all of Ghostface’s vicious crimes needed to be thoroughly examined by the Mystery Inc. gang. The crossover potential makes sense, truthfully, considering Ghostface’s persona is already goofy and wacky — which perfectly relates to Scooby-Doo and Shaggy’s unpredictable, nutty nature. Still, seeing Ghostface unleash a whirlwind of frustration on the gang might be traumatizing, but there’s no denying that horror fans are already firmly behind the colorful idea.

At last, Blumhouse’s Five Nights At Freddy’s has finally entered its filming stage

Image via Clickteam LLC USA

Ever since Blumhouse first signed on to create a FNAF live-action adaptation back in 2018, devoted gamers and film buffs alike have been patiently waiting in sheer anticipation for the project to receive the green light. And after the movie selected its leading cast members back in December, it looks as though the wheels are finally beginning to turn — especially after the announcement that Five Nights at Freddy’s has officially started filming. The news was confirmed by Jason Blum over on his official Twitter account, and to no great surprise, gorehounds immediately erupted into cheers and are now counting down the days until the film hits the big screen. We’d be lying if we said we aren’t eagerly waiting, too.

One of the most underrated Friday the 13th films is here to defend its own honor

Image via New Line Cinema

Like Hallowen and A Nightmare on Elm Street, horror franchise Friday the 13th is one of the biggest cash-grabbers in the genre. And while some movies in the series are easily forgettable (we’re looking at you, Jason Goes to Hell), the majority of Friday fans are in agreement that Jason X is certainly one of the best in the franchise. And considering the sci-fi horror flick boasts Kane Hodder, one of the best Jason Voorhees actors, it comes as no surprise that the movie has maintained its popularity through all of these years. With that being said, it feels safe to say that the 2001 feature will be included in “guilty pleasure” horror lists for decades to come — not that we’re complaining in the slightest.

Jump back in here tomorrow, Scooby-Doo stans, for a brand new horror roundup.