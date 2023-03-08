Latest Horror News: An OG ‘Scream’ star hints at the unknown future of the slasher franchise as a fan-favorite character hints at a spicy shirtless scene

Slither in, all you ghouls, goblins, and ghosts — because another Terrifying Tuesday is finally upon us! As mentioned in yesterday’s roundup, it’s officially Scream week! And while that knowledge in itself is definitely exciting, an assortment of goodies sprinkling out about the upcoming movie is enough to keep genre fanatics completely thrilled and searching for more. As always, these intriguing treasures will be carefully explored in today’s daily horror roundup right here at We Got This Covered. From an OG star teasing the possibilities of the franchise’s future to a much-anticipated shirtless scene, we’ve got another great collection of news in store.

So, before you read early spoilers pertaining to Scream VI, feast your eyes on the latest updates in the realm of horror.

A spicy shirtless scene featuring an enthralling character is the perfect marketing move

Image via Paramount Pictures

By now, it’s common knowledge that the majority of the horror fandom is beyond excited to witness Scream VI when it lands in theaters at the end of this week. And, of course, like with most other movies in the franchise, folks are already mapping out what each character will do and say in the most brilliant of scenes. But a recent interview with star Mason Gooding has alluded to the fact that his character Chad will deliver a spicy shirtless scene. And if that momentary, yet completely intriguing inclusion isn’t enough to drive ticket sales through the absolute roof, then we just don’t know what will.

Speaking of Scream stars, one OG cast member has hinted at the series’ future

Image via Dimension Films

Being that it’s Scream week, it would feel criminal to not include another story related to the heavily-desired slasher spectacle. This time around, we’ll be taking a close look at franchise veteran Courteney Cox’s recent comments about the series’ seventh installment — which has already been confirmed to be happening. Of course, Cox dodged the questions like the plague — instead settling on folks just having to sit back, relax, and simply wait to see what unfolds down the pipeline. Bummer!

In keeping with Scream content, Hayden Panettiere reveals her mastermind plan

Image via Dimension Films

Ahead of the movie officially dropping in theaters, Hayden Panettiere revealed that the idea of bringing the character Kirby Reed back for the sixth chapter was entirely her idea. While chatting with GMA, the actress revealed she initially called the directors and insisted that Kirby coming back for Scream VI would be a fantastic idea. And once the news was publicly shared, the majority of the fandom certainly agreed. It’s all about Kirby Reed supremacy, y’all!

Crawl back in tomorrow, Cox supporters, for a fresh-faced horror roundup.