Latest Horror News: ‘Barbarian’ director sights set on next genre project while 2023 might have already found its best horror flick

Happy Thursday, gorehounds! It’s been another exciting week in the spooky world, and that momentum doesn’t appear to be slowing down as more genre goodies are blasted into the public. We’re certainly not going to complain, of course, since many of these projects provide plenty of updates to be included in our daily horror roundups here at We Got This Covered. And if today’s roundup is of any indication for how extensive the horror genre is at this moment in time, then diehards are definitely in good hands. Over the last 24 hours or so, Barbarian director Zach Cregger has set his sights on a new genre project as horror fans believe the best horror flick of 2023 is here.

So, before you indulge in a rightfully deserved Barbarian rewatch, feast your eyes on the latest updates in horrorland.

One of Stephen King’s best classics is finally experiencing a makeover

Photo via RLJE Films

There’s no doubt that horror legend Stephen King has built an impressive resume of media adaptations — and the list looks to keep on growing with The Boogeyman next up on the horizon. And yet, you simply cannot beat the classics — especially when it comes to King’s Children of the Corn tale. Over the years, the cult favorite has received several sequels, reboots, and remakes that have all added their own spin in comparison to the original ‘70s novel. Flash forward to present day, and the iconic horror film is set to be repackaged and released in theaters for a brand new remake. It remains to be seen just how fantastic the remake will be, but with Shudder attached to the project, it’s surely been left in good hands.

The best horror movie of 2023 might have already been discovered

Photo via Fathom Films

We’re not even one full month into the year, and genre diehards have already declared that the best horror flick of 2023 has already been found. The film in question would be The Outwaters, which is set to deliver an unfathomable encounter with a murderous phenomenon hidden in the shadows of the Mojave Desert. And judging by the looks of the film’s bone-chilling trailer and enthusiastic reviews online, it almost feels guaranteed that this will be the scariest movie of the year. Still, a plethora of favorable movies are expected to release in 2023 — which basically guarantees that horror stans will have plenty to look forward to over the next several eleven months.

Finally, acclaimed Barbarian director has announced his next project

Photo via 20th Century Studios

After much anticipation, Barbarian filmmaker Zach Cregger has finally announced that he’s gearing up for round two in the spooktacular genre. With that being said, Cregger’s next project, Weapons, is being described as an “inter-related horror epic” that will feature a larger budget than Barbarian and, undoubtedly, a larger audience based on its face value. As of now, however, further details about the project remain under wraps. Still, there’s no denying that Cregger’s sophomore venture has the implications to be a knockout hit that will turn the genre on its head.

Jump back in here tomorrow, King stans, for an all new horror roundup.