Latest Horror News: Blumhouse pushes for ‘M3GAN’ to reach a money milestone as Amazon sinks its claws into a spooky comic book series

It’s another Terrifying Thursday, spooky supporters! And, as always, the spooktacular catalog continues to pump out some of the best cinematic content that you’ve ever laid your eyes on. And while we’ve explored plenty of this content in the past, today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered is taking a deep dive into the latest treasures that have been released and discussed within the last week. In today’s glaring roundup, acclaimed producer Jason Blum is urging fans to strive for a mega milestone as Amazon sneakily nabs a popular comic book series.

So, before you fire up your Amazon Prime Video subscription for the tenth time, be sure to follow along as we explore the latest updates in spookyland.

Amazon swoops in to seize its latest horror comic book series venture

As Netflix carries an unfortunate shadow of prematurely canceling shows before they truly have the chance to take off, Amazon is seizing the opportunity to snag these shows before Netflix has the chance to ruin them. Going down the list, Amazon has now acquired the rights to Wytches — a limited comic book series that focuses on a family who become unsuspectedly stuck with a nearby clan of monsters that prey on the family’s sorrow. The eyebrow-raising premise alone sounds terrifying, and with the simple fact that the original series only contains six issues, then its capability on streaming looks to be perfect. The series is just what any horror fan would want or need, and hopefully the wait isn’t too long until we see the project brought to life.

Producer Jason Blum is urging you to go out to the theater and see M3GAN

Unsurprisingly, M3GAN has become a worldwide hit within the horror community — with the feature already grossing over $160 million at the worldwide box office and slaughtering initial expectations. However, that hasn’t stopped Blumhouse boss Jason Blum from heading to Twitter to plead with horror fans to go out and see the movie in theaters. Blum’s pleas have been done in the hopes that the film can touch $100 million at the domestic box office, seeing as it currently sits at just under $90 million. Of course, it remains to be seen if Blum’s words actually work, but with a horror film as enticing as M3GAN, maybe his wish will come true.

A new genre project will make you far more scared of carnivals than ever before

Without a doubt, the ever-popular horror genre is consistently crafting a broad range of genre projects that helps add credibility and interest for the entire catalog. However, Where the Devil Roams, a brand new feature, is undoubtedly here to both heighten fears and create them. But what is attracting folks to read about the horror flick the most, is the simple fact that it boasts one of the strangest premises. As far as the story goes, a sadistic family full of sideshow performers decides to commence on a journey across various carnival shows and kill people. Now if that isn’t quality horror, then we don’t know what is.

