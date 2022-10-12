Latest Horror News: Brie Larson channels an iconic Halloween look as scream kings finally get the praise they deserve

Gather ‘round, spooky lovers! With the leaves sporting bright autumn colors and the various pumpkins in the patches just gearing up to be selected, Halloween is finally in the air! Naturally, Halloween is definitely more intriguing with the inclusion of horror — and with all the latest updates happening in the colossal genre, there’s certainly enough for diehards to be excited about. And while all of us at We Got This Covered are plenty excited about the upcoming holiday, even big-name celebrities are adhering to the spooky season — which includes Marvel star Brie Larson’s fresh appearance as Wednesday Addams.

Brie Larson happily ditches Marvel cosplay for Halloween

Without a doubt, Marvel superstar Brie Larson is one of the most recognizable names in the entire realm of cinema. With her leading role in Captain Marvel, Larson has maintained her status as a renowned name in the MCU. As a result, most of Larson’s posts on social media are heavily followed and favored — which now includes a Halloween-themed post for the spine-tingling season. In her latest Instagram post, Larson says she’s ready for the season by sporting a gothic aesthetic that resembles Wednesday Addams.

Is Laurie Strode truly the finest final girl?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably already aware that Laurie Strode is the long-standing protagonist in the Halloween franchise. And while Strode’s popularity is undeniable amongst franchise diehards, fans from other horror franchises, such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, are adamant that Nancy Thompson is possibly a stronger “final girl” candidate in comparison to Laurie. Opinions on a r/horror thread were understandably split down the middle, though it’s worth mentioning that both Strode and Thompson are beloved final girls that have served a significant purpose for their individual franchises and the genre as a whole.

Scream kings are finally getting showered with praise

While notorious scream queens like Jamie Lee Curtis and Heather Langenkamp are constantly celebrated for their effortless contributions to the horror genre, the catalog’s string of scream kings has unfortunately been left in the rearview mirror — until now. Luckily, horror commenters on Reddit have collectively ignited a huge round of applause for the genre’s best men — which includes Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill and horror legend Jeffrey Combs. Of course, several other notable scream kings like Patrick Wilson and Evan Peters are undoubtedly key factors in the modern success of the genre and rightfully deserve just as much praise.

