Latest Horror News: ‘Chucky’ star teases blood-stained season two premiere as fans pine for a collaboration between two genre icons

Slither in, spooky junkies, as we officially break in the very first week of October! With goosebumps along our arms and an abundance of candy flying off the shelves in stores, the only thing left is to read up on your favorite roundup of the latest horror news. Under today’s bone-chilling microscope is the fascination surrounding horror series Chucky’s season two premiere, which is scheduled to arrive on Syfy and the USA Network this week. And as star Jennifer Tilly helps thrill-seeking viewers get excited for the premiere, the other side of the coin features horror fanatics pining for two genre icons to team up for a spooktacular project.

So, before you schedule your annual Halloween tattoo session at the local parlor, hold your breath and prepare your fear meter as we unfold the latest gossip that the genre has to offer.

Chucky star Jennifer Tilly hypes up the killer doll’s second outing

After months of anticipation, the second season in Don Mancini’s television extravaganza Chucky is set to drop this week — and if horror hardcores weren’t excited enough, franchise veteran Jennifer Tilly is here to up the ante and keep thrill-seeking viewers on their toes. The second season is expected to create a whirlwind of aggression and tension, along with further showcasing the intense battle between antagonists Chucky and Tiffany with the show’s three teenage protagonists. It still remains to be seen how jaw-dropping the season will be, but fans are surely ready to go.

Horror diehards are singing praise for a faithful force in the genre

While horror icons like John Carpenter and Wes Craven are undoubtedly praised for their spooky contributions, other prominent figures have been unfortunately forgotten and pushed to the side — which includes Pan’s Labyrinth star Doug Jones. And while the majority of film buffs are synonymous with Jones due to his memorable role in cult classic Hocus Pocus as Billy Butcherson, the 62-year-old actor has thankfully lent his acting expertise to many projects in the genre over the years. And if Jones doesn’t start getting the praise he rightfully deserves, best believe horror-lovers will grab their pitchforks and initiate a riot.

A recent meeting between Guillermo del Toro and Mike Flanagan has fans itching for a collab

Earlier this morning, The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan took to his official Twitter account to share a recent encounter he had with one of the modern masters of horror — and that man is the incomparable Guillermo del Toro. Flanagan, much like the rest of us, is captivated by del Toro’s body of work — so much so that fans are now pining for a dual project from the two filmmakers. Of course, collaborations in horror are certainly known to happen several times over — which was certainly the case between Halloween stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle. So, as the spooky season draws closer, horror buffs have this collaboration on their minds more than any other.

